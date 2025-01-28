“Make Him the RB Coach”: NFL Fans React as Pete Carroll Bonds With Marshawn Lynch After His First Press Conference as Raiders HC

Pete Carroll is back in the coaching realm after a one-year break, starting fresh in Las Vegas. He recently appeared at his first press conference as head coach, where his usual charm captivated the audience. During that presser, he was even unknowingly interrupted by his former stud RB, Marshawn Lynch. Carroll wasn’t made aware of the interruption until afterward when Lynch surprised him by approaching from behind. Naturally, fans got some ideas from this reunion.

Advertisement

Lynch crashed the Carroll press conference by interrupting the new head coach. Carroll was answering questions, going through the usual routine, when out of the blue, the former running back shouted “Raiders!” at the top of his lungs.

At first, Pete looked toward the voice, as if a crazy person had just spoken. He kept his composure, however, replying, “There you go, there you go,” to the shout. What he didn’t realize, though, was that the voice belonged to his former player and avid Raiders fan, having been born and raised in Oakland, where the team was previously based before moving to Sin City.

After the conference, Lynch made sure to chase down his former coach in the tunnel. “You ain’t hear me yelling at you?” Marshawn asked, to Carroll’s surprise.

“Was that you?!” Carroll responded, laughing and hugging his former player.

Pete Carroll had no idea Marshawn Lynch was in the building during his press conference, and that Lynch shouted, “RAIDERSSS!” Lynch: “You ain’t hear me yelling at you?” Carroll: “Was that you?!” Lynch: “Who else gonna gon yell like that?” pic.twitter.com/XXDLr90iYs https://t.co/sA39Xw9yfV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 28, 2025

It was a funny interaction between the former Seahawk alumni, and equally heartwarming. Some even expressed their hope that Lynch might one day join Carroll’s staff, suggesting that the reunion video could be foreshadowing the future.

Now make him the RB coach — Dadgelos (@Dadgelos) January 28, 2025

Hes gonna end up as an assistant rb coach and im so excited — Nick (@MyNickIsHard) January 28, 2025

During their time in Seattle, Pete and Lynch advanced to two Super Bowls together, winning it all in 2013. They should have won two, but Carroll opted for a pass from QB Russell Wilson on the one-yard line instead of handing the ball to Lynch. The pass was intercepted, and the rest is history. It was a blunder that took Marshawn a while to get over, and even his mother was livid after the game.

But it seems as though the two have since reconciled the past. It’s a glaring downfall on Carroll’s resume, but not one that he should be remembered for. He’s a great coach who commands a locker room and Vegas should have bright days ahead. However, the fans never forget:

should’ve ran the ball — ⏰ (@yooamare) January 28, 2025

Unbelievable that lynch doesn’t hate him after not giving him the ball vs the pats — vikefan (@vikefan1180) January 28, 2025

It would be awesome to see Lynch end up on Carroll’s staff. He’s an executive owner of the Bay Area Panthers, FCF Beasts, and the Seattle Kraken hockey team. But he’s never had experience coaching. It would be surprising to see him hired, and we can all have fun imagining what it would look like.

Beast Mode has been a Raiders fan since he was a kid. He even got to play for them from 2017 to 18, getting to live out the dream of playing for his favorite childhood team. Something many of us wish we could do. Following the ’18 season, it was expected that he would retire and ride off into the sunset.

But Lynch decided to return to the Seahawks during the regular season finale in 2019. The team was down badly with injuries to all three backs on the depth chart. So, they decided to offer Lynch a contract as Seattle was a playoff contender. He eventually scored three times in the playoffs, showing that he still had the beast within him.

It’s always fun to see former coaches reunite with their players. The way Carroll looked at Lynch and embraced him felt familial. A touching sight. But now, it’s back to the trenches for Carroll as he works to solve the puzzle of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sure, Lynch would make that task easier, but for now, that’ll definitely be on hold for a while.