Mike McDaniel Breaks Silence on Dolphins’ Decision Not to Release Shaq Barrett Amid Unretirement

The Dolphins don’t want Shaquil Barrett and they don’t want anyone else getting their hands on him either. But Barrett wants to play again. Despite the linebacker’s decision to unretire, the Dolphins didn’t activate him and won’t release him. And HC Mike McDaniel explained why.

Speaking at the post-game presser on Thursday, McDaniel explained:

“Just talking with Chris, and where our roster was at an the players that have earned the right to be on [the team]. It’s a number’s game in the NFL, the timing I don’t think was necessarily ideal.”

Before opting for retirement, Barrett had signed a one-year contract worth $7 million with the Fins. He’s probably regretting that now. Because this means the Dolphins retain his rights, and he will stay retired this season and will not receive any salary or have the opportunity to play for another team.

While the Fins do need help at outside linebacker, he hasn’t practiced since retiring in July and is coming of a year where he recorded four sacks in 16 games. As McDaniel indicated, there are players on his roster who deserve the place more than Barrett right now.

The decision not to release him also is a strategic one. Perhaps they want to avoid the risk of Barrett signing with a rival team and potentially undermining their playoff aspirations, either directly or indirectly.

However, if things work out and he still wants to make a return next season, keeping him under contract means that the Dolphins would have the opportunity to use him for a full season in 2025.