“Mom and Dad!!”: Brother Jackson Reacts to Patrick Mahomes Celebrating 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Wife Brittany

Yesterday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary. The power couple took to Instagram separately to express their heartfelt wishes. The Chiefs QB, who clinched his third Super Bowl ring just last month, shared a poignant photo of the family of four, involving some pivotal moments of their marriage so far.

Advertisement

From their kid’s birthday to the Super Bowl victory to a cute party photo of Mahomes passionately kissing Brittany, the NFL star left us all in awe. He captioned the carousel of snapshots with a wedding anniversary wish, which said,

“Year 2! Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️”

Advertisement

Brittany Mahomes soon followed suit with a photo album of her own. The carousel consisted of four breathtaking snapshots from their wedding in Maui, Hawaii. She noted in the caption,

“Happy Anniversary to my forever ♾️”

It’s safe to say that the heartfelt wishes from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes melted everyone’s heart. And his brother, Jackson Mahomes, was also one of them. He thus commented on Patrick’s post by reminding the couple of their parenthood. “awhhh mom and dad!!,” wrote the 23-year-old TikToker.

Advertisement

The couple, later in the night, ventured out for a date night at a fancy restaurant. They were seen sharing a few drinks and desserts, all smiles. Take a look:

It can be said with certainty that Brittany and Mahomes’ marriage is going stronger than ever. But did you know how and when the celebrity couple met?

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Have a Rom-Com Movie Romance

Patrick and Brittany first met each other in Whitehouse, Texas. Their romance began at high school and continued strongly post-schooling. The two were in a long-distance relationship while they attended their respective colleges, and their love story withstood the test of time for a decade, with Brittany Mahomes deciding to tie the knot on March 12, 2022, a year after the couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye. Their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, was born months later on the 28th of November, 2022, according to People.

The duo is almost inseparable when seen in the public eye, and it’s no different when investing in businesses. From Brittany Lynne Fitness to co-owning the women’s soccer team, Kansas City Current, Brittany and her husband are making strides. While they have a lot to bind them together, they adore nothing more than their kids.

During a chat with Alec Lace on his First Class Fatherhood Podcast last year, the host asked Mahomes if he wanted to expand the family a bit more. In reply, the QB stated that he has his hands full with his two babies on each arm. Thus, he was not going for the daughter-son tiebreaker for a while.

“I got a girl and a boy and I’m 27, and I’m going to let these kids grow up,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard when you get home after a long day at work and you got the baby in one arm or a baby in the other arm at all times.”

All said and done, we are glad to see the couple so happily in love with each other. Two down, a lifetime to go for them!