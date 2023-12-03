Deion Sanders Shares the Updated Power Rankings Of His Kids, Bottom Dweller Daughter Reacts

Competition is the only way the present world deals with new talent every day. And the NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, definitely does his part to ingrain this spirit of constant competition in his household. However, the most important question of which one of his kids tops the favorite list for Deion Sanders hit him once again, this time he had an updated answer.

Advertisement

The Colorado Buffaloes HC, Deion Sanders, has time and again iterated that he will continue ranking his children. He cites the practice as being an ‘honest’ parent. Introducing the NFL fans to his list, he ranked his five kids on Father’s Day last year.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Deion Sanders updated the list, ranking his kids in a serial order based on performance.

Advertisement

While the No. 1 spot was claimed by his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr., a promotion from his second spot. This was mainly due to his social media success which had brought in a lot of eyes to Colorado and his program. Coach Prime said,

“What he has brought to our program is unbelievable!”

Shelomi “Bossy” Sanders jumped from No. 3 in July 2023 to No. 2 in December. Shelomi who plays basketball at Colorado is having a successful season with her team even beating the defending champions LSU in their season opener.

Shilo Sanders occupied the third spot for being a consistent baller at Coach Prime’s team, and the fourth spot is occupied by Shedeur Sanders. Deiondra Sanders trails behind the first four, ranking No. 5 on the list, which is quite a demotion from her first spot in July.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeionSanders/status/1670522524176908288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It’s important to note that the list keeps changing, as is the practice in every sport. Coach Prime makes it a point to update the ranking from time to time. It appears as a justified race for someone who was just named the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

Deiondra Sanders Reacts to the Updated Ranking List By Deion Sanders

In an Instagram reel posted by the ‘Sports Illustrated’ social media page, the power ranking caught fans by surprise. This had the fans go all in with thoughtful input on this practice. Interestingly, even Deion Sanders’ kids weren’t left far behind in reacting to the updated list. Commenting on the post, the last ranked Deiondra Sanders wrote, “Daaaang.”

Deiondra Sanders has emerged as a personal relations expert helping leaders and organizations become world-class communicators. Her role also includes providing media and presentation coaching. However, even as a driven woman, Deiondra was intrigued by the fact that she ranked last on the updated list.

All of this comes as Coach Prime continues to make headlines for his efforts as the Colorado Buffaloes HC. His multiple roles which include being a coach and a father most importantly, have been driven by principles. This ranking is another testament to how much Sanders appreciates discipline and honesty, and absolutely no one is allowed to transcend them when it comes to Sanders.