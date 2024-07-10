Netflix’s Receiver: Stone-Faced Amon-Ra St. Brown Walked in Tom Brady’s Shoes After “S**tty” Draft Experience

Following the massive success of the Quarterback docu-series, Netflix quickly shifted focus to wide receivers in their new series, “Receiver,” featuring four wideouts and a tight end. However, it was Amon-Ra St. Brown who stole the show, sharing his harrowing draft experience in the premiere episode.

Amon-Ra has become a household name in Detroit, emerging as one of the most explosive receivers in the league. The wideout has recorded more receptions than Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson in his first three years as a Lion, and he has just secured a massive $30 million-a-year extension. However, things weren’t always rosy for him.

Getting drafted to the NFL is the best experience of a football player’s life; achieving something you have always dreamed about. But Amon-Ra’s experience turned out to be quite the opposite.

Despite giving his best in college, he had to wait his turn in what turned into a long draft day. Sixteen receivers were picked ahead of him before the Lions finally snapped him up in 4th round. It was nothing short of a “sh*tty experience,” as the receiver revealed:

“Draft weekend, it was a shitty experience for me. 99% of people think it’s one of the best times of your life, which it is if you go, you know, top 10. For me, it was, a lot of time before I got drafted. I can the 16 guys, drafted before me.”

Consequently, Amon-Ra has noted down the names of the sixteen players who were picked before him in his notebook. Some of those names include Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Heisman winner Devonta Smith, Kadarius Toney, and Rashod Bateman.

Dez Fitzpatrick was a 4th round pick and the 16th receiver selected before Amon-Ra. Writing down and remembering the players drafted before him is reminiscent of what Tom Brady did when he was drafted 199th overall in the 6th round. He too had the same fire and motivation to be better and more successful than the QBs drafted before him.

That being said, Amon-Ra has come a long way since his miserable draft day. According to ESPN, he became the 3rd highest-paid receiver in the league when he inked a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

He has been to the Pro Bowl twice and clinched an All-Pro nod last year. His 912 rookie receiving yards are the highest in the Lions’ history. In his sophomore season, he became the youngest player in Detroit history to get a 1000-yard season.

Aside from writing those sixteen names, he has also jotted down the list of goals for each season, something that he doesn’t share with anyone.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Has a Set Goal for Every Year

Amon-Ra has his mind fixed on one goal for every season, and he finally shared it with the world. His aim is to surpass 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns every season from here on out. Names and goals serve as reminders for himself and those who doubted him. Once he glances over those words, it’s time to boot up and be ready to go.

Well, the 2023 season was the season when he finally achieved those goals. In 119 receptions, he tallied 1515 yards with 10 touchdowns. It couldn’t have happened if his father hadn’t pushed him. The toughness he has shown on the field came from his father, who was tough on all of his kids.

Being a two-time Mr. Universe and 3-time Mr. World Bodybuilder, Senior St. Brown knew what it takes to make it far in your profession. He instilled work ethic and discipline in his son, pushed him to a breaking point, and created a plan to take Amon-Ra to the NFL. He knew the reward at the end would be sweet.

That said, Amon-Ra and his Lions would be hoping to continue what they started last year, but make it to the Super Bowl this season. They have one of the best rosters in the NFL and are already solid contenders even before the season starts.