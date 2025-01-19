mobile app bar

“Never Seen Anything Like This”: Anonymous NFL GM Heaps Praise for Jayden Daniels, Calling Him “The Most Poised QB” in NFC

Suresh Menon
Published

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Among the many things the 2024 NFL season will be remembered for, the history books will definitely have a chapter or two dedicated to the rise of Jayden Daniels. Ever since the rookie QB stepped foot into the Commanders’ locker room, he has been breaking records left and right.

Be it securing an NFC Championship berth for the Commanders after 33 years or breaking Andrew Luck’s record for the most offensive yards by a rookie, a talent like Jayden Daniels has never been seen before in the NFL. A claim also backed by an anonymous NFL GM.

Hours after the Commanders’ upset win over the Lions (45-31), Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz took to “X” to share a text message he received from an NFL GM. Keeping his identity anonymous, the executive reached out to Schultz to let the world know just how he views Daniels as a unicorn.

The anonymous GM complimented the effortlessness in Daniels’ playmaking, as he called the rookie, the “most poised” signal caller in the entirety of NFC.

This, right here, is a huge compliment for Daniels, especially considering it’s coming from a rival team’s GM. Secondly, ranking Jayden as numero uno in the NFC is quite the praise, as his division alone is home to stalwarts like Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts. Let’s also not forget playmakers like Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, and Jordan Love.

NFL fans, however, didn’t seem to agree with the GM’s take. Matthew Stafford’s supporters, for example, struggled to accept the claim that Daniels is more graceful as a playmaker than their veteran QB. While they did acknowledge Jayden’s talents, many netizens still wanted to see Daniels sustain this poise for a longer period, as the big league has repeatedly proven that it can be as cruel as it is kind.

Another netizen, meanwhile, noted that Brock Purdy, in his breakout season, was also giving off a similar impression until his poise went for a toss when his teammates crumbled under injury. Another fan made a similar argument for Texans QB CJ Stroud.

LSU fans, meanwhile, remained loyal to their star boy. One Tigers supporter pointed out that since they watched Daniels display unreal composure day in and day out in college football, his NFL success comes as no surprise to them.

While it’s fair to ask for a bigger sample size before making big claims on Jayden Daniels, what cannot be denied is the consistency of the rookie QB. For example, the LSU product has now thrown for 2+ passing TDs in seven games straight. Similarly, in the last 9 games, Daniels has made 30+ pass attempts.

This output, along with his ability to make the right decisions on the field almost every single time, isn’t something often seen. It’s also not something that can be coached by an offensive coordinator. The qualities that Daniels is displaying right now are truly generational. One of a kind!

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

