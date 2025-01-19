“Never Seen Anything Like This”: Anonymous NFL GM Heaps Praise for Jayden Daniels, Calling Him “The Most Poised QB” in NFC

Among the many things the 2024 NFL season will be remembered for, the history books will definitely have a chapter or two dedicated to the rise of Jayden Daniels. Ever since the rookie QB stepped foot into the Commanders’ locker room, he has been breaking records left and right.

Be it securing an NFC Championship berth for the Commanders after 33 years or breaking Andrew Luck’s record for the most offensive yards by a rookie, a talent like Jayden Daniels has never been seen before in the NFL. A claim also backed by an anonymous NFL GM.

Hours after the Commanders’ upset win over the Lions (45-31), Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz took to “X” to share a text message he received from an NFL GM. Keeping his identity anonymous, the executive reached out to Schultz to let the world know just how he views Daniels as a unicorn.

The anonymous GM complimented the effortlessness in Daniels’ playmaking, as he called the rookie, the “most poised” signal caller in the entirety of NFC.

Text from an NFL GM: “Jayden Daniels is already the most poised quarterback in the entire NFC. I’ve never seen anything like this for a rookie.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 19, 2025

This, right here, is a huge compliment for Daniels, especially considering it’s coming from a rival team’s GM. Secondly, ranking Jayden as numero uno in the NFC is quite the praise, as his division alone is home to stalwarts like Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts. Let’s also not forget playmakers like Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, and Jordan Love.

NFL fans, however, didn’t seem to agree with the GM’s take. Matthew Stafford’s supporters, for example, struggled to accept the claim that Daniels is more graceful as a playmaker than their veteran QB. While they did acknowledge Jayden’s talents, many netizens still wanted to see Daniels sustain this poise for a longer period, as the big league has repeatedly proven that it can be as cruel as it is kind.

Christ sake. He’s more poised than Stafford? Williams had plenty of poise. Stop crowning this kid like everyone did w/ Stroud. Daniels accuracy right out of the gate is special. Let me see him go through some hard times that every team goes through. Let me see sustained success. — Nitka (@nitka044) January 19, 2025

Another netizen, meanwhile, noted that Brock Purdy, in his breakout season, was also giving off a similar impression until his poise went for a toss when his teammates crumbled under injury. Another fan made a similar argument for Texans QB CJ Stroud.

Purdy was poised his rookie year and got to NFCCG before getting hurt — The P (@Dragonsflames) January 19, 2025

Let’s see season 2, they all said this about Stroud and he’s terrible — deepfurball (@deepfurball) January 19, 2025

LSU fans, meanwhile, remained loyal to their star boy. One Tigers supporter pointed out that since they watched Daniels display unreal composure day in and day out in college football, his NFL success comes as no surprise to them.

So agree and us LSU fans knew he was going to basically be cool as a cucumber

Always level headed and even keeled

And smart, very smart — Peggy (@Pegredd) January 19, 2025

While it’s fair to ask for a bigger sample size before making big claims on Jayden Daniels, what cannot be denied is the consistency of the rookie QB. For example, the LSU product has now thrown for 2+ passing TDs in seven games straight. Similarly, in the last 9 games, Daniels has made 30+ pass attempts.

This output, along with his ability to make the right decisions on the field almost every single time, isn’t something often seen. It’s also not something that can be coached by an offensive coordinator. The qualities that Daniels is displaying right now are truly generational. One of a kind!