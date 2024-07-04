NFL and Cricket Worlds Collide as Micah Parsons Joins Indian Fast Bowler in a Game of ‘Guess The Team’

Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best cricket bowlers in the world and the player of the tournament for the ICC T-20 Cricket World Cup made a small cameo in the NFL world, alongside LB Micah Parsons. It was quite a special occasion to see two greats of their sport meet and interact as they conversed about their respective sports and even went on to play an interesting game.

Both players tried to guess the names of teams of the NFL as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) just through logos for a reel for the official NFL Instagram.

The Indian bowler couldn’t pick up on any of the teams shown to him. Even when the bowler was shown a picture of the Dallas Cowboys logo, he couldn’t pick up on the fact that it was Parsons’ team. The only team he was able to partially figure out was that of the KC Chiefs.

While Bumrah’s football knowledge was found lacking, Parsons’ cricket and IPL knowledge wasn’t too great either. However, as some of the teams had the name of the cities they were based out of, Parsons fared better than Bumrah. After they were done, Parsons revealed that he played for the Dallas Cowboys.

In a moment of jest, Bumrah told him that if he’d known he played for the team with the star logo, he would’ve guessed it to be the Parson’s team. Interestingly, Bumrah had some different answers for the team’s logos he was shown.

Jasprit Bumrah’s NFL Knowledge

While Bumrah wasn’t able to guess most of the teams’ names, he did come close. When he came across the logo of the Tennessee Titans, he was able to guess that they were called the Titans. However, all his guesses after that were off. When he saw the logo of the Seattle Seahawks he guessed them to be the Eagles.

The NFL and Cricket worlds clashed in a fun and unexpected way as the two stalwarts from their respective sports engaged in some friendly competition. With cricket now expanding even to US audiences, this was a fresh interaction to view and enjoy. Hopefully, the NFL soon permeate the cultural consciousness of India in the same way.