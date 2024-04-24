NFL Draft Tales: Ndamukong Suh Narrates How His ‘Big Day’ in New York Was Like

One of the fiercest defensive tackles seen by the sport, Ndamukong Suh, faced a peculiar situation sitting nervously in a room full of hope. The 37-year-old football star admitted he went through a rollercoaster of emotions when the Detroit Lions picked him second overall in the NFL Draft 2010 in New York. Suh emotionally discussed his wholesome journey in the short video shared by the NFL’s official Instagram handle, ahead of this year’s Draft to be held in Detroit from April 25 to 27.

The NFL free agent felt relieved when he got picked as the second overall selection. He detailed his first encounter with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with a touch of excitement. Here is how the day shaped for young Suh in 2010 before his big leap in the NFL:

“I had a big group. But kinda tight knit at the same time. It starts we’re in the locker room. I was picked by Detroit. I sat there with excitement, but also like wow. Number 2 overall pick. Hug my mom, my dad, my sister. Dapped up my agents. And went to say what’s up to Commissioner Goodell,” he said, looking back at his special day. Delving into details, Suh added many athletes find creative ways after the NFL Draft, even with their handshakes.

After getting picked by the Lions, the Portland-born NFL star moved on to scale impressive feats in the NFL. He played in three Super Bowls: Super Bowl LIII with the Rams, Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers, and Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles. Sue won the Super Bowl LV alongside NFL legend Tom Brady.

After a successful stint with the Bucs, Suh joined the Eagles in 2021 and last played for the franchise in the 2021-22 NFL season. At present, he is a free agent, and his age is one key factor denying him another chance in the league. However, an experienced campaigner, Suh’s 12-year journey is a testament to his grit and determination – something that young athletes can note ahead of this year’s draft.

What Young Athletes Can Learn From Ndamukong Suh

In a 2010 interview with the New York Times, the then-25-year-old star spoke at length about the difference he could bring to an NFL team. He discussed his game strengths from his college years. In a measured response, Suh detailed how he could make a big impact for a competitive side:

“I think my versatility, being able to easily adapt to whatever that team or defensive coordinator wants me to do. I did it at Nebraska, been able to adapt from two different types of schemes, which I think will benefit me in the long run. And like I said, I love being versatile, can play inside or outside, three-technique, one-technique, five-technique, nine-technique. I mean, I just like doing it all, being able to do it all.” The words resonated his awareness of his own game, what teams could expect, and his next goals in the NFL. Suh’s emphasis on being versatile bolstered his credentials. It got an endorsement from the coaches.

As the NFL Draft 2024 takes center stage, the journeys of individuals such as Ndamukong Suh remind the players to stay grounded about their careers. After all, a legend like Tom Brady had to wait three days to get drafted as the 199th pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. This denotes the competition is tough and talent can at times go unnoticed in the league. What worked in Suh’s favor was his thrust on his self-confidence and game awareness, and it is the major takeaway for young athletes ahead of the Draft.