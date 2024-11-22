mobile app bar

NFL Fans Asked Prime Video to Remove Virtual Lines as Snow Blanketed the Field in Steelers vs. Browns Clash

Braden Ramsey
Published

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Week 12 Thursday Night Football clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns was a thoroughly entertaining affair. However, the play on the field wasn’t necessarily what drew praise. Instead, the incredibly snowy weather is what had fans’ eyes glued to their televisions.

Amazon Prime tried to enhance the at-home viewing experience by adding virtual lines to the telecast late in the third quarter. The idea, in theory, allows fans to always know where the teams are at on the field regardless of snow intensity.

The creative solution wasn’t met with approval by fans, though. It was admonished, almost universally.

A big reason why fans were not thrilled at the virtual lines was their effect on players. The lines, imposed over the entire field, led the players to seemingly disappear whenever they crossed a key spot. Every five-yard interval and sideline marker prevented viewers from being able to discern what happened. Jameis Winston’s key fourth-down completion on Cleveland’s game-winning drive is a perfect example.

Viewers continued criticizing Prime’s decision throughout the fourth quarter. Those comments alluded to the coverage of the lines as the primary issue.

Amazon will have to continue workshopping the lines to eventually win fans over. Cleveland (3-8) pulled off a 24-19 upset victory over Pittsburgh (8-3) to end the Steelers’ five-game winning streak.

