NFL HOFer Says He “Hates, Detests, Despises” People Like Jerry Jones Who “Prey on the Weak”

Shannon Sharpe is done with Jerry Jones. In a scathing rant against the Cowboys GM, Sharpe didn’t hold back any punches as he made his opinion of Jones extremely clear.

Sharpe’s comments came after Jones essentially threw a temper tantrum during his weekly interview spot with 105.3 The Fan, and appeared to threaten the jobs of the hosts. Not amused by Jones’ behavior Sharpe said:

“I hate, I detest, I despise someone that will prey on the weak. And because Jerry Jones is in an advantageous situation, because he has the power in this situation, he would actually say that publicly. That tells me a lot about a man that has power and would abuse that power.”

During Jones’ appearance on the show, he was asked about the Cowboys escalating troubles by the hosts Shan and RJ. “This is not your job,” Jones said in response to the hosts’ questions. “Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding.”

The 80-year-old’s remarks came after the Cowboys took a beating from the Lions (47-9) on their own home ground. The Cowboys are now 3-3 in the season, and replacing radio hosts should be the least of Jones’ worries right now.

Sharpe rightfully accused Jones of abusing his power just because he did not like being questioned. Defending the radio hosts, Sharpe noted that asking questions was their job, blaming Jones for not making enough moves in the offseason to strengthen his roster.

Cowboys’ 2024 season woes

The Cowboys have been all over the place this season. And Jerry Jones is majorly to blame. After promising to go “all in” last season, the owner and GM made no substantial moves to talk the talk. Instead, he dilly-dallied all offseason, only to hand record deals to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb at the last minute.

The Dallas Cowboys currently rank 25th in defense based on yards allowed and sit at 30th in points allowed per game, a significant drop from their fifth-place finishes in both categories last season. This decline can be attributed to several injuries, with four starters—Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Eric Kendricks, and DaRon Bland—missing at least one game.

On the offensive side, the Cowboys are averaging 21 points per game, down from their league-leading average of 29.9 points last year. Additionally, they have committed 11 turnovers, which ranks as the second-highest in the NFL. The Cowboys have their bye week to figure out their issues but Jones can maybe worry less about firing radio hosts doing their job and landing his helicopter in the middle of team practice.