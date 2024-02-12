NFL Horse Collar Rule: What is it & When Did the League Approve the Expansion of the Rule?

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 12: San Diego Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr. (33) tackles Washington running back Antonio Gibson (24). Gibson was called for a facemark penalty and James for a horse collar tackle penalty on the play during the San Diego Chargers vs. Washington Football Team NFL, American Football Herren, USA game at FedEx Field on September 12, 2021 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire) NFL: SEP 12 Chargers at Washington Football Team Icon9662109121068

Ever seen a player pull down an opponent with the ball by their collar? Well, that’s a horse collar tackle and it’s against the rules. The rule against horse-collar tackles makes it illegal when a “defender grabs the jersey at the name plate or above and pulls a runner toward the ground.”

If the on-field official determines that a player has executed a horse collar tackle, a 15-yard penalty is enforced, and the opposing team is awarded an automatic first down. The official rule reads:

The rule, initially, only just a penalty for grabbing and pulling a runner by the shoulder pads, was expanded in 2016 to include the jersey grabbing at the name plate or above. Before, the move could also be used on a quarterback in the pocket.

In the second quarter of the Super Bowl today, Brock Purdy ran out of the end zone, looking for a first down. But he was chased down by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and brought down from behind, resulting in a call by the officials, and a 15-yard penalty. This helped set up San Francisco’s first full drive of the second quarter, ending in a punt and a 10-0 advantage.

While many are calling the foul questionable as it only seemed to “redirect” Purdy and not pull him towards the ground as the rules state, it should be noted that the rule can be enforced if the knees of the runner buckle, and not necessarily if he is brought down to the ground.