NFL Players’ Halloween 2025 Costumes: From Jaxson Dart to Jahmyr Gibbs, NFL Stars Go All Out For Halloween

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

As spooky season hit full swing, players across the league showcased their creativity with some hilarious, impressive, and downright iconic Halloween costumes in 2025.

Advertisement

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins may have taken the crown for commitment this year. He dressed up as an inflatable chess bishop and even walked diagonally throughout the team facility to stay true to the bit. His Halloween magic seemed to carry over to game day. Hollins hauled in seven receptions for 89 yards during New England’s 32–13 blowout victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs turned heads with his spot-on recreation of WWE legend Jeff Hardy, complete with the face paint and signature arm sleeves. Later, Gibbs and his girlfriend Nicole took things to another level with a joint costume as Neytiri and Jake Sully from Avatar, earning plenty of social media love for the detail and effort.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jahmyr Gibbs and his girlfriend Nicole dressed up as Neytiri and Jake Sully from Avatar for Halloween. One of the best costumes you will ever see 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZjmHhdvYei — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2025

Over in Los Angeles, Rams rookie linebacker Shaun Dolac brought laughter to the locker room by dressing up as none other than his head coach, Sean McVay, complete with a fake headset, clipboard, and the coach’s signature sideline expression.

Rams rookie LB Shaun Dolac dressed as Sean McVay for Halloween 💀🤣 (via thraxrell1/IG, tutuatwell/IG) pic.twitter.com/cUyroOA7eC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2025

And in New York, the Manning family’s Halloween tradition continued. Eli Manning’s son, Charlie, dressed up as his favorite Giants quarterback ever, Jaxson Dart, the man leading the franchise into its next chapter, causing some pain to his father. “Guess he got his wish,” Eli joked on X.

Charlie said he wanted to dress up as his favorite @Giants quarterback ever for Halloween… guess he got his wish. pic.twitter.com/oQXmuIMncv — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 31, 2025

And fittingly, Dart himself chose a heroic theme for the day, dressing up as Superman while visiting one of the team’s MVPs (Most Valiant Patients), Giuseppe, at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital during the Giants’ annual Halloween visit.