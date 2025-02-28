NFL Prospect With Alopecia, Landon Jackson, Records a Higher Vertical Jump Than Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Combine

John Ross, Justin Ernest, Byron Jones, and Gerald Sensabaugh—along with Xavier Worthy from last year—are some of the names who put themselves on the map with their Combine performances. Before the event, their draft stocks were nothing to write home about. But after leaving everyone’s jaws on the floor, they forced teams to take notice. And this year, Landon Jackson is doing the same.

Advertisement

At 6’7” and weighing 264 pounds, Jackson rarely fails to make his presence felt. But on Thursday in Indianapolis, the Arkansas Edge Rusher did something absurd—he levitated… or at least that’s what it looked like when Johnson soared for an insane 40.5-inch vertical jump—a sight that has shocked the NFL world, and rightly so.

For context, Landon Johnson’s leap is higher than Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 6-foot-11, two-time NBA MVP who rocked the sports world a few years ago when he recorded a 40-inch vertical. In simple words, an NFL defensive lineman, who is built like a tank, has just out-jumped one of the most athletic basketball players on the planet — while being 4 inches shorter. Crazy!

That said, Jackson’s athletic display didn’t stop with his unimaginable vertical jump. The Arkansas defensive stalwart also recorded a 129-inch broad jump, providing further proof of his leaping ability.

Interestingly enough, there have only been two pass rushers in the last decade who have matched Jackson’s leaping stats, while being in the same weight class as him—Myles Garrett [1.93m] and Bud Dupree.

#Arkansas Landon Jackson 264 pounds

129” in Broad Jump

40.5″ in Vertical Jump The list of pass rushers drafted in the last decade to hit that trifecta? Myles Garrett

Bud Dupree /end pic.twitter.com/GsYfo9YDjG — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) February 28, 2025

One thing to note about this defensive end is that he has alopecia, which causes spot baldness. And if you can recall, Joshua Dobbs—who played for the Vikings in 2023 and served as the 49ers’ backup QB last year—also has alopecia.

That said, with his Combine numbers turning heads, the question now is: how high can Landon Jackson climb in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Landon Jackson 2025 NFL Draft prospects

Before the Combine, Jackson was primed to be a second-round pick—a reasonable projection for someone who recorded 13 sacks in the last 2 seasons with Arkansas. But things will definitely change now with his superlative Combine showing.

For context, back in November last year, Bleacher Report published a scouting report for Jackson, where they argued that the Arkansas star’s lack of acceleration and underwhelming bull rush are some of his biggest negatives.

But now, with an insane vertical leap and 4.68 40-yard dash, the Arkansas star seems to have put in the work to address those shortcomings—making him an enticing prospect for NFL teams.

However, what elevates Jackson’s prospects at the draft is his go-getter attitude. In a post-Combine interview, the edge rusher made it clear to the NFL teams that if they draft him, they’ll be getting a no-nonsense team player with an insatiable hunger to excel—music to any scout’s ears.

“If they draft me, they’re getting a dawg—someone who’s going to come in and find a way to make an immediate impact. That’s the biggest thing I project for them. Beyond that, they’re getting a guy who won’t have any off-the-field issues or cause problems with teammates or within the building. My biggest thing is just letting them know—that’s the type of guy they’re getting.”

With his perfect combination of size, athleticism, and mindset, Landon Jackson may just boost his case to be a first-round pick. Regardless of where the Arkansas star lands at the Draft, he definitely seems like a prospect worth betting on in the NFL.