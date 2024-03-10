“No, Don’t Trade for Jerry Jeudy”: Steve Smith Sr Video of Lambasting Broncos WR Goes Viral Amidst Browns Pickup

After releasing Russell Wilson and presumably establishing a rebuilding year in Denver, the Broncos seem to be in the shopping market as sellers trying to get the best value for their loaded roster. First on the cut-list is ace WR Jerry Jeudy. As soon as the story broke out that Jeudy was being traded to the Browns, Twitter users instantly reminded others of this iconic video from the sidelines post-game:

So as Steve Smith Sr describes here, it all started when he called Jerry Jeudy, a JAG on his podcast. JAG stands for ‘just a guy’ and upon meeting him Steve Smith Sr wanted to apologize to him for things he shouldn’t have said. Well, Jeudy was not ready to mend fences and told Smith Sr, “I don’t mess with you” followed by some expletives.

So Steve Smith Sr, took to national TV to double down, reiterating that he would not be able to justify the first-round tag and the Broncos would move on. Smith Sr. said,

“I’m sorry that I said you’re a JAG, just a guy who’s an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on and who didn’t do anything. I hope today you actually show up in a way that you haven’t really showed up in the last couple of years since they drafted him”

Steve Smith Sr did not stop here and on multiple different occasions repeated his dislike of Jerry Jeudy’s gameplay. The Broncos drafted the University of Alabama alum 15th overall in the first round of the 2020 draft. Even with the ups and downs of the team, the WR has not shown brilliance as expected. His reception success rate is 45 percent over his career. With only 11 TDs to show in 4 years, it is not an easy sell for the Broncos as he enters his contract year. This would possibly be the perfect time for trading Jeudy.

X Users Remind NFL World of Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy Feud

As soon as the news broke out that Jerry Jeudy was on his way to Cleveland, Twitter users, or X users, showed up and showed out making Steve Smith Sr go viral for this old hot take.

It is as if fans were waiting for something to happen to Jeudy so they could re-enjoy the video from Steve Smith Sr. And to their fortune, the Broncos moved quickly. Without many rumors or headlines, they quietly traded away the Alabama alum to the Cleveland Browns. Even getting 2 picks for the trade in the process. On a positive note for Jeudy, he joins his role model, Amari Cooper so that will be an interesting tandem with the two ace receivers.