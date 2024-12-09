mobile app bar

“No Way”: Fans in Total Disbelief as Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” Outranks “The Joe Rogan Experience” Podcast on Spotify

Joe Rogan (L) and Kylie Kelce (R)

Kylie Kelce (R) has dethroned king of podcasts Joe Rogan (L) as the top podcast on Spotify; Image credits: USA TODAY Sports; Spotify

Kylie Kelce’s new podcast is off to a fantastic start! After releasing just the first episode of “Not Gonna Lie”, she has overtaken America’s favorite podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” as the top podcast on Spotify.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes as the news hit social media, with many outright claiming it to be false news:

However, it is true! Kylie, wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce has overtaken Joe Rogan on the Spotify podcast charts, three days after releasing her first-ever episode.

Her first episode was titled ‘Kylie on Pregnancy Reaction, Parenting with Jason & Raising Boys vs Girls,’ and she had on Kaitlin Olson as her first guest.

