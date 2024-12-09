“No Way”: Fans in Total Disbelief as Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” Outranks “The Joe Rogan Experience” Podcast on Spotify

Kylie Kelce (R) has dethroned king of podcasts Joe Rogan (L) as the top podcast on Spotify; Image credits: USA TODAY Sports; Spotify

Kylie Kelce’s new podcast is off to a fantastic start! After releasing just the first episode of “Not Gonna Lie”, she has overtaken America’s favorite podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” as the top podcast on Spotify.

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes as the news hit social media, with many outright claiming it to be false news:

no way — Jake Gray (@jatg2221) December 9, 2024

Make up more stuff — Cjtweets3 (@Cjtweets333) December 9, 2024

No chance this is real. — degen (@doubledownh0und) December 9, 2024

clickbait — anthony david duran (torrez) 🐜 (@anthonydduran) December 9, 2024

However, it is true! Kylie, wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce has overtaken Joe Rogan on the Spotify podcast charts, three days after releasing her first-ever episode.

Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" outranks Joe Rogan's Podcast in the US on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/Y1MAlZ5EhA — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) December 9, 2024

Her first episode was titled ‘Kylie on Pregnancy Reaction, Parenting with Jason & Raising Boys vs Girls,’ and she had on Kaitlin Olson as her first guest.