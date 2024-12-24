“Not Britney Spears, This is Brittani With an I”: Aaron Rodgers Does Online Shopping for Girlfriend Ahead of Christmas

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a new woman in Aaron Rodgers’ life! Two years after his engagement to Shailene Woodley ended, it seems that Rodgers has love in his life again.

Advertisement

On the topic of buying presents for Christmas during his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers coyly let it slip that he’s got a girlfriend to shop for now too. He said,

“I order most of my stuff online…I was a little bit worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t shown up yet, so I was waiting for it to show up.”

At McAfee’s inquisitive “Britney Spears?”, Rodgers replied that it’s actually “Brittani with an I.” Not only does Rodgers have a new partner, but they might even be in love. “It’s a good feeling, boys,” Aaron told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk.

He mentioned that Brittani “doesn’t have any social media,” but he provided some insight into their relationship, revealing that they occasionally watch the show together. “We enjoy tuning in,” he said, adding that “she’s a fan of yours” when speaking to the former punter.

It seems that Rodgers is going to keep his latest flame a little more private. After having been linked to some high-profile women previously, Rodgers revealed that dating in the public eye had become more and more difficult.

“I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye,” Rodgers revealed on his Netflix docuseries.

The Jets quarterback previously dated Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017, Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020, and Shailene Woodley from 2020 to 2022. He announced his engagement to Shailene in 2021 before calling it quits with the actress one year later.