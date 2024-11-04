Owner Mark Davis Answers Prayers From Raiders Fans by Firing Coaching Staff Members

After weeks of Raiders fans pleading with their management to fire OC Luke Getsy, owner Mark Davis has finally answered their prayers by giving Getsy the boot.

Before Luke Getsy’s hiring this season, the Raiders had an abysmal average of 19.5 points per game. Unfortunately for the team and the fanbase, the offensive coordinator somehow managed to make it worse. In the nine games he has led the offense, the Raiders have averaged 18.7 points per game this season.

The Raiders, who were ranked 27th overall amongst NFL offenses, were averaging 289.5 yards per game last season. Luke also managed to deteriorate this statistic. The AFC West team posted just 280.2 yards per game under the OC’s tutelage, the fourth worst in the league.

This evidently contributed to the Raiders’ fifth consecutive loss this week. And Mark Davis, who was hoping for the team to make a comeback, was left with no choice but to sack his offensive coordinator.

Fans were quite happy with this development. The only drawback is that they believe Davis should have made the decision sooner.

As a Raiders fan, I’m happy, but it’s a little too late. We need to tank to secure a top QB — NFLComedySkits (@NFLComedySkits) November 4, 2024

Couple weeks too late — ($MLG) spx420 ᕙ( ͡⊗ ෴ ͡⊗)ᕗ (@blvbot) November 4, 2024

A few Raiders fans also ensured that Davis didn’t receive much praise for his actions because, in their view, Luke shouldn’t have been hired in the first place. His lackluster stint with the Bears should have been the first sign of trouble.

What exactly did Davis see of him in Chicago to make him hire him in the first place? Honest question — Coach Moore MS, CSCS (@Coach_Moore_FP) November 4, 2024

The majority of Raiders fans, however, were happy that their voices were being heard by the management.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy shows that team owner Mark Davis is clearly paying attention to fan frustrations over the offense’s lackluster performance this season. The move comes after repeated struggles to get the offense firing on… — LiftLabFitness (@Bestmodefit) November 4, 2024

What’s important to note, however, is that Luke Getsy wasn’t the only casualty from the Raiders’ offensive coaching staff.

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon have a new offensive coaching cohort

Alongside Luke Getsy, his colleagues James Cregg [OL Coach] and Rich Scangarello [QBs Coach] have also been fired. While it’s only fair for most of the offensive woes’ brunt to fall on Luke Getsy’s shoulders, it would be unfair to not involve the OL and QB coach in the conversation.

The Raiders this season have recorded the worst totals in average rushing yards per game [76.9] and giveaways [19]. While some might argue that firing the trio of coaches in their first season displays a lack of patience, the offense’s performance dipping below last season’s horror show is a reasonable counterargument.

While it’s unclear who their replacements are, will be, the good thing for the Raiders is that they are entering a bye week. Their next game is against the Miami Dolphins on Nov 17th. So until then, Mark David and HC Anthony Pierce have enough time to zero in on the next OC for the Raiders. It will also be interesting to see how much involvement Tom Brady will have in this decision.