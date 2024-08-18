Patrick Mahomes Behind-the-Back Pass Brings Back Video of Dan Marino’s Mammoth Arm

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on field against the Cleveland Browns prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ no-look, behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce was a highlight-reel-worthy play. However, as impressive as it was, it led fans to unearth a video of Hall of Famer Dan Marino executing a similar pass, albeit for a gain significantly greater than Mahomes’ 8-yard pickup.

A fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video showcasing Marino’s impressive no-look, behind-the-back pass. Unlike Mahomes’ short completion, though, Marino launched a significantly longer pass, reaching the end zone with remarkable accuracy, demonstrating his superior arm strength.

While both passes showed ingenuity, it’s hardly fair to compare the two instances. Mahomes, for example, executed the pass under the pressure of a game, while Marino’s attempt came under a completely controlled setting.

The final result (24-23) may not have been what the Chiefs were looking for, but their fans won’t have much to complain about after witnessing something special from their QB during their second preseason loss against the Lions.

Taking a snap on the Lions’ 33-yard line on third-and-3 in the 1st quarter, Mahomes scrambled to his right and saw Travis Kelce between the defenders. Instead of passing it over the opponents, the two-time threw it behind his back, allowing the Tight End to latch onto the ball and convert it to a first down.

Fans, therefore, quickly rallied to Mahomes’ defense after the comparison to Marino. Some criticized the lack of championships on Marino’s resume, while others dismissed the similarity between the two passes.

Many even argued that Patrick has completed many such passes in practice, but doing it during the game when you haven’t planned for it is different. See for yourself:

A dude with no rings can throw the ball behind his back…… nice. — Game 6 Bron Face (@zerodvrk30) August 18, 2024

Ah, yes. This looks to be in a game exactly like Mahomes was! — Ball Guru (@Mamba1832251) August 18, 2024

Mahomes has completed several behind the back passes that have hit the goal post in the end zone lol. Doing it in practice doesn’t mean shit, plus this wasn’t even a planned play genius. You sound like a salty bitch — JstnCredible29 (@_JstnCredible29) August 18, 2024

Honestly, any QB should be able to throw behind the back. Using it is another story.

Credit to Mahomes. But talent wise it’s not impressive. — Hot Hand Sports (@hothandsports1) August 18, 2024

Stop hating, both are great — DP (@dpierrot03) August 18, 2024

That being said, fans can compare all they want, but for Marino himself, it’s Mahomes who stands out. He believes Mahomes is truly great and has already surpassed many veterans, including him.

Dan Marino has already put Mahomes on Mountain Rushmore of QBs

In his short career, Mahomes has already achieved more than most QBs who have played the game. And while fans can debate whether he belongs on the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks, Dan Marino seems to think that he does.

The Hall of Famer named the 3-time Super Bowl winner as one of the QBs on his Mt. Rushmore. However, Danny didn’t name specific four guys and named many outstanding names, which included 4-time Super Bowl winner Joe Montana, 2-time Super Bowl winner John Elway, Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, 7-time winner Tom Brady, and Mahomes.

“I gotta go back to the guys I played against, I always loved Joe Namath. I always loved [Terry] Bradshaw, but to me [Joe] Montana and [John] Elway, Jim Kelly … Patrick Mahomes, he’s gotta be considered one of the best ever, too, and you got Tom Brady, a lot of guys,” Marino told Sports Illustrated.

Already enshrined in the Hall of Fame, Mahomes can solidify his legacy alongside Montana and Bradshaw with another Super Bowl victory. However, a third consecutive championship would elevate him to an unprecedented level, a realm no quarterback has yet conquered.