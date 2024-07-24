Patrick Mahomes Gives a Hilarious Twist to Travis Kelce’s “Greatest Ringtone of All Time”

Travis Kelce is going viral after a nine-year-old video was featured in a clip on his podcast, “New Heights.” The sound, which can definitely be described as “terrifying” features a woman’s piercing shrill. It’s quite a sound evoking the image of someone letting out a high-pitched shriek – enough to make Kelce react quickly. And it seems the unique ringtone has stood the test of time and continues to be in use.

As the clip made its way into Patrick Mahomes’ feed, the NFL quarterback couldn’t resist teasing the Chiefs TE about it. Reposting the podcast clip on X, Mahomes mentioned how Kelce still uses the same ringtone that he did in 2015 as he said, “That man still has that ringtone lol.”

As expected, the internet did not let go of this chance for some ribbing and humor. One fan cheekily remarked that R2-D2 scream would be preferable to Taylor Swift singing. Ouch!

Better than Taylor Swift song singing — Ramiro Romo Market (@rromomerc) July 24, 2024

Another fan commented how the ringtone sounds similar to the meme version of Taylor Swift’s hit song “I Knew You Were Trouble”

But why does this sound like the screaming goat from the I Knew You Were Trouble video?! — GuiltyAsSin87 (@IsItOverNow1315) July 23, 2024

Another fan jokingly expressed worry about Kelce’s partner, Taylor Swift, who probably hears this noise regularly.

omg Taylor is so much stronger than me because the first time I hear that while I’m sleeping it’s going out the window — hillary. (iso eras ticket any us date ) (@hillary_lee_93) July 23, 2024

Speaking of Travis’ ringtone brings us to the content of his phone list. During a January 8, 2024 interview for the Kansas City Chiefs’ TikTok account, the interviewer playfully asked Kelce to reveal the most famous person in his contacts, and of course, it was his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, but his second most famous contact surprised many.

Travis Kelce Reveals the Most Famous Person on His Speed Dial

To the first answer, the interviewer humorously urged him not to give the expected response. Kelce then surprised everyone by mentioning Justin Timberlake. Next, he realistically noted that with such a high-profile contact, a random call might not receive an answer because he is a “busy person.”

That being said, in March 2024 Travis attended a Justin Timberlake concert in Los Angeles and praised him as the “f*cking best.” ​ Well, it is not just Travis Kelce who adores Justin Timberlake, the love seems to be reciprocated.

Back in January 2024, Justin Timberlake recounted an incident involving the Chiefs TE. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake shared a story about playing golf against Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes and struggling with a bunker shot.