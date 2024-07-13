Patrick Mahomes Impersonator Leaves a Walmart Store In a Frenzy

When it comes to meme lingo, a Walmart version of an entity is nothing but its inferior version. Hence netizens had a fun time after reports emerged of a Patrick Mahomes doppelgänger fooling everybody at a local Walmart store.

Known online as Z (@zbo4lean on Instagram) or “Walmart Pat Mahomes”, the KC Chiefs QB’s doppelgänger has made a habit of fooling Kansas’ local citizens by posing as Patrick Mahomes. This time, Z’s victims were innocent bystanders at Walmart who were taken aback after the “Walmart Pat Mahomes” entered the store with an entourage of guards alongside him.

Z also got the voice modulation, accent and pitch-perfect nailing his Patrick Mahomes impersonation to the T. Within seconds, the shopping enthusiasts at the store gathered around Z for selfies and autographs. Safe to say, netizens were impressed and took to social media to appreciate the well-executed prank.

While nobody knows what the intention of this prank is, we do know that Z is not alone in this. Popular prankster and social media star @vicinthegame is the mastermind behind Z’s actions. In fact, this is the second time this year that Vic and Z teamed up to fool Kansas locals.

Throwback To When Patrick Mahomes’ Doppelgänger Created A Ruckus at Oak Park Mall

Nearly four months ago, Z and Vic teamed up to prank the citizens of Omaha and Kansas. The goal of their prank was simple – walk inside the Oak Park Mall and capture the chaos that would ensue. Just like the Walmart prank, the preparation was pitch-perfect by the duo with everything being as Patrick Mahomes-esque as possible.

From the outfit to the QB’s iconic “Appreciate ya man”, the preparation was immaculate. And when the efforts are 100%, so are the results. As soon as Z stepped inside the mall with his guards, he was surrounded by kids and adults asking for selfies. The numbers soon grew from 2 kids to a sizeable number of people. The crowd unsurprisingly caught the security guard’s attention. Soon, officers reached the spot.

It is at this point when Vic and Z thought that they would get busted. But to their surprise, the officers also asked for selfies. With every individual in the mall fanboying, the duo realized that it was time to move on from the mall before things got serious. Hence Z and his two fake bodyguards made a run for their lives from the mall to Vic’s van.

While the innocent bystanders at the mall took to social media to share their selfies with Patrick Mahomes, it was only after Vic posted the prank video on his YouTube that they realized it was all a prank. Safe to say, it’d be much better to not meet Patrick Mahomes than to meet a “Walmart version” and flex on social media.