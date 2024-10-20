mobile app bar

Patriots Defensive Coordinator Demarcus Covington Thrown Under the Bus By Boston Fans After London Game Failure

Sneha Singh
Published

DeMarcus Covington against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; DeMarcus Covington against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the New England Patriots’ sixth consecutive loss, the sword has fallen on Demarcus Covington. The defensive coordinator is on the receiving end of fire from fans after the team’s defense failed to stop the Jaguars’ record-setting run game, ultimately succumbing to a 32-16 defeat.

Heading into Week 7, the matchup against Jacksonville seemed like the perfect chance for the Patriots to make a comeback. However, despite having the weakest defense in the NFL currently, the Jaguars dominated in the league’s last London game.

While a team’s offense is the easiest target after a loss, Drake Maye led his crew to a decent performance, himself amassing 276 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. However, the defense failed to stop Tank Bigsby’s dilapidating runs. The Patriots fans, understandably frustrated, have turned to Covington for accountability.

The fans, though angry, weren’t uncreative in their response to the Patriots’ dismal performance! One internet user posted a GIF of a man flinging into the garbage bins to express how Covington should be left in London.

A Patriots fan threw a jab at the DC’s strategy, referencing a photo showing Covington with a document on the sidelines.

Another fan echoed the emotion comparing the defensive coordinator’s defense playbook to an empty, transparent bunch of pages.

Even NFL gurus like the 98.5 broadcaster, Matt McCarthy, felt that Covington was the one to blame for the Patriots’ embarrassing loss while also acknowledging the “lack of talent” in the team.

Covington has been a part of New England since 2017, but this season is his first as a defensive coordinator in the league, similar to Jerod Mayo who is in his first year as a head coach. After the loss, Mayo didn’t shy away from calling out the Patriots’ dismal performance, even labeling his team “soft.”

Jerod Mayo thinks the Patriots are a “soft” football team

In the post-game conference, the Patriots head coach was straightforward in his answers, a rarity when it comes to a coach talking about his team. Mayo went on to point out what’s missing in his crew as of Week 7.

Disappointing game. We started fast, but what I would say is we’re a soft football team across the board.

Mayo explained that a “tough” football team would be efficient in all aspects, be it running the ball, stopping the opponent’s run, or defending against kicks. He also candidly pointed out that the Patriots failed to do any of the aforementioned tasks. Furthermore, the HC acknowledged how the Jaguars were in control of the football throughout the game.

You talk about what makes a tough football team, that’s being able to run the ball, stopping the run and that’s being able to cover kicks. We did none of those today. They controlled the ball for most of the day.”

Mayo said that the team can’t complain and mope about the defeat, instead, the way ahead is “back to the drawing board.” The Patriots definitely need to get back on the practice field, given their record of 1-6 and standing last in the AFC East.

