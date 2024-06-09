“Pay the Price and Be Better”: Rashee Rice Showing Remorse Gets a Pat From NFL World

After a second consecutive Super Bowl win, the offseason hasn’t been as much of a celebration for the KC Chiefs as they would’ve hoped for. 2023 draftee Rashee Rice, while an important part of the win, hasn’t been able to keep himself out of trouble after his first Super Bowl. He was involved in a highly-publicized car crash and since then, his troubles haven’t stopped. But Rice seems to have grown from it.

The accident brought with it a multi-million dollar lawsuit and bad press. Navigating his way through the tumultuous maze of being a celebrity under legal scrutiny, Rice seems to have come out a better man. His apology for his indiscretions had fans ready to give him a second chance.

Some of social media was ready to accept Rice’s apology and ready to send him on his way to help the Chiefs achieve a three-peat. One user commented,

Gotta keep showing it. Not many get to walk away from a situation like that.

Pay the price and be better moving forward.

Encouraged by his actions so far @ChiefsBlitz — Lou Montagna (@LouMontagna) June 8, 2024

While another added,

We all make mistakes, but he has to learn from this, not just say it. I hope he does and this helps him to mature. — Sporty_Gurl (@SportyGurl20) June 8, 2024

However, not everyone was as forgiving of Rice and his off-season antics as many criticized him for performing a rehearsed speech and not even addressing the tragedy correctly,

The thing is, we all feel lied to. *You walked away* from an accident you caused. You gotta say more to it than that. — George Ramirez (@GeorgeR09453667) June 8, 2024

lol how many PR peeps did it take to come up with that pat response? — Woody Bengoa (@surfingkansas) June 8, 2024

Rice is facing eight criminal charges for being involved in, and fleeing a multi-level vehicle crash in Dallas, Texas, and facing a lawsuit worth millions of dollars from the victims. He is also under investigation for assault on a photographer. While the assault charges could be going away soon, his involvement in the crash is another story.

However, it doesn’t seem like the league or the Chiefs are going to be suspending the WR, though he will likely be missing some games due to court proceedings. At the football camp, an apologetic Rice said that he is “great” and taking life “day by day”.

Rashee Rice Addresses Off-Season Mishaps

During a youth training camp hosted by Sky Moore, Rice interacted with the media, addressing his off-season mishaps. The camp was attended by Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Rice.

Rice was apologetic and said,

“I’ve learned so much…All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. Accidents and stuff like that happen but all you can do is kind of move forward and walk around being the same person and try to be positive so that everybody could feel your love and your good energy.”

Furthermore, Rice said that he’s relying on his team and the Kansas City community to help him through his legal issues. Despite these challenges, he has been actively participating in the Chiefs’ offseason workouts, and head coach Andy Reid has confirmed that he will continue to be involved.

The Chiefs have had many off-season issues. Although it is natural to be in the limelight when you’re the Super Bowl champion, it seems a lot of their issues have been self-inflicted and could have been avoided by the use of better judgment. It might have come in handy in their bid to get the three-peat.

Although, Kansas City has shown the ability to silence outside noise and get the job done. Chiefs fans will be waiting on Mahomes magic to get it done a third time.