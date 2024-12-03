mobile app bar

Peyton Manning’s Son Wears Pat Surtain Throwback Jersey as Dad Gets Break From ManningCast to Attend Broncos Game

Ayush Juneja
Published

Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning with his son Marshall before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High.

Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning with his son Marshall before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

ManningCast has become the highlight and most interesting part of Monday Night Football. Listening to Peyton Manning analyze plays, and goof with Eli is music to the ears of every football lover. Adding Bill Belichick and a couple of famous personalities to the mix makes the show unmissable. However, fans won’t get this opportunity this week as the Manning brothers canceled the show for this week.

However,  fans can still see Peyton at Monday Night Football as he will leave the comfort of his home studio and head down to the city to Empower Field at Mile High. The Denver Broncos take on the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night and their former QB is attending the game with his son, Marshall.

The Sheriff was spotted inside the Stadium, along with Marshall who was rocking a throwback Pat Suratain jersey. The father-son duo were enjoying the game as Peyton cheered for the Broncos’ new rookie QB, Bo Nix.

However, his presence at the game left many fans disappointed and wondering about the ManningCast. They stated that they were looking forward to the show. A fan suggested that Peyton should have done a live ManningCast from the game:

Another chimed in and added,

A user commented,

Others said,

Broncos and Browns fans might be disappointed this week as they’ll miss out on the ManningCast. However, the rest of the NFL fans can look forward to its return next Monday when the Cowboys face off against the Bengals.

