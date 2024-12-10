Proud Leanna Lenee Reacts With Two Words as Fiancé Travis Hunter Named 2024 Heisman Trophy Finalist

It’s official. Travis Hunter is headed to New York as a 2024 Heisman finalist. And his fiancée Leanna Lenee couldn’t be any prouder.

Advertisement

Lenee took to her Instagram stories after the news broke out and reacted with two simple words: “God’s plan.”

Leanna Lenee reacts as Travis Hunter gets shortlisted for the Heisman Trophy. pic.twitter.com/7CqWxDvDvI — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) December 10, 2024

Hunter has been named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, as announced on Monday. Joining him in New York for the ceremony on Saturday will be Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, where the winner will be announced.

Hunter has had an unprecedented season, standing out as Colorado’s primary offensive threat. He leads the Big 12 with 92 receptions, totaling 1,152 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns.

On defense, he ranks among the nation’s elite cornerbacks, recording four interceptions, one forced fumble, 32 tackles, and a Big 12-best 11 passes defended.

The two-way star is projected to be a top-3 NFL Draft pick due to his exceptional potential to excel at either position, although he likely will not play both simultaneously in the big leagues.

His special ability to excel on both sides of the ball has also made him the favorite to win the Heisman this season.