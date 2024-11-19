Puka Nacua Fit for Next Game? Nick Bosa to Get Limited Snaps? Expert Provides Crucial Week 11 Injury Updates

Week 11 of the NFL season concluded with the Texans registering a comfortable win over the Cowboys during MNF. As always, teams didn’t leave unscathed with some crucial players taking hits and suffering injuries. Before the Steelers take on the Browns on Thursday to officially kick start week 12, let’s take a look at some injuries from this past week.

According to Injury Expert Nav Singh Badesha, Rams’ Puka Nacua suffered another injury in the second half of their win against the Patriots. The wideout made a diving catch in the end zone but was slow to get up. They took him to the medical tent but he was back on the next drive.

Per the expert, Puka suffered a transient diaphragmatic paralysis. He literally had the wind knocked out of him. He will play next week against the Eagles and he expects no dip in performance. Nacua has had time with injuries this season and has played just four healthy games this season, missing the action from week 2-7.

Darnell Mooney

Mooney suffered a hamstring injury in the Falcons’ disappointing loss against the Broncos. According to experts, it’s a mildly severe strain, with the average time out being 2 weeks. Atlanta has a bye in week 12 and with extra rest, Mooney will be fit to go in week 13 against the Chargers. He leads the team in yards with 711 to his name.

Mike Evans

Evans is nearing a return from his right hamstring strain. The Bucs wideout missed the last three games but they didn’t place him on injured reserve. It seems Evans is nearing a return in week 12. He was on the field during Monday’s practice.

However, according to the injury expert, there is a 30% chance of re-injury, and will miss the rest of the season if that happens.

The A&M alum is far off the pace for another 1000-yard season. He currently has 335 yards in seven games but his absence was felt in that offense as the Bucs lost three straight games.

Isisah Pacheco is nearing a return from injury

Pacheco fractured his fibula in week 2 of the season and has been on injured reserve since then. Before week 11, he was nearing a return in the normal time frame since there was no ligament damage, which is this week. He had limited practice last week but didn’t play against the Bills.

According to the expert, giving him a start in week 12 is a still high risk. A dip in performance can be expected and he won’t be able to carry the same workload. It will take 4-6 weeks for him to get back to the same level of intensity.

Gabe Davis’s knee injury ends his season

Davis signed with the Jaguars this season but won’t get to finish his first season in Jacksonville. He suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee during Sunday’s game.

According to Dr Badesha, if he decides to get it trimmed, he will be out for 3-6 weeks. But if he chooses long-term health and goes for a complete repair, it will take 9-12 months to recover. Either way, his season is over.

Alex Anzalone

Anzalone is a force to be reckoned with in the Lions’ defense. Detriot’s captain fractured his forearm and it will take 6-8 weeks for him to recover and will be back for the postseason.

The Lions’ defense has been plagued by injuries, with Aidan Hutchinson also out for the season with a broken leg. The franchise has placed him on IR and signed David Long to their practice squad.

Alexander Mattison

The Raiders RB injured his ankle on Sunday against the Dolphins. The injury expert believes it’s a high ankle sprain and will be out for 2-3 weeks if the problem is mild.

DJ Turner

The Bengals CB fractured his clavicle which will require surgery to correct the problem. This ends Turner’s season but will be able to return in week 1 of the 2025 season. He has been holding onto the starting spot since week 6. He is trying to get a second opinion but his season is over.

Nick Bosa

Bosa’s absence in that defense was visible when he left the field against the Seahawks. There was no one to rush Geno Smith, who ran for a game-winning TD. The injury expert believes the Ohio State Alum re-aggravated his hip pointer/oblique. He may miss the week 12 fixture against the Packers but if he’s active, Bosa might get limited snaps.