“Pushed Out”: Stephen A Smith Gives Shannon Sharpe The One Thing He Was Missing With Skip Bayless

September 20, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe (84) reacts during the ring of fame ceremony at half time against the Cleveland Browns at Invesco Field. The Broncos defeated the Browns 27-6. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Since his retirement, Shannon Sharpe has carved a special space for himself in the sports media ecosystem. He has come a long way since his commentating days with CBS Sports, getting his first big break alongside Skip Bayless. After leaving FS1 and proving his mantle as an analyst, the Hall of Fame Tight End recently inked a long-term contract extension with ESPN. And his “First Take” colleague Stephen A Smith couldn’t be happier.

Stephen A. always loves to see others doing well in this industry and expresses his affection and appreciation for Sharpe on a recent episode of his show. Smith gave the 3-time Super Bowl winner the credit he deserves for bringing something different to First Take. He also believes that Shannon was pushed out of FS1 and never got the credit he deserved.

Thus, as soon as Shannon came to ESPN, and he showed up, not just to prove to others what he’s worth, but also to bring value to the people who had shown faith in him in his new employer. Stephen A Smith recognizes that, gives Sharpe his flowers, something that was missing in his last job, according to Smith.

Contrary to what people might say, Smith felt it was his duty to clear the air surrounding Shannon’s departure from his last stint. He believes the Hall of Fame TE would never say it himself because of his dignity, but he was pushed out of his previous job.

Despite bringing different things and a wealth of knowledge, he didn’t get the appreciation he deserved. It was those qualities that earned him the opportunity to work on First Take. It was Skip and Shannon’s Show and not only Bayless’s. Stephen A stated,

“This brother departed from FS1. I know some people have opened their mouths, rife with stupidity, not knowing the facts and saying, you know Stephen A what you telling his business for. Why you telling that he was pushed out of FS1? Did it occur to you he wanted me to? He didn’t want folks not knowing he was pushed out. That there was the absence of appreciation for what he brought to the table.”

Sharpe reportedly departed FS1 following an argument where Skip compared his NFL career to Tom Brady’s. On the other hand, ESPN and First Take were more than welcoming Smith raved about all the qualities and things the former Ravens TE brought to his show.

Stephen A Smith Talks About Shannon Sharpe’s Tireless Dedication

Stephen A. asserted that he doesn’t have enough words to express what an asset Shanon has been on the show. He brought tenacity, dedication, and a great work ethic. That’s what earned him the opportunity to work on First Take. Since joining, Shannon has never faltered in his commitment, showing great energy, passion, and understanding of sports.

It’s hard to find people like him, who can complement your skill set and shortcomings. According to his experienced colleague, Shannon has shown leadership, holding down the fort in Smith’s absence. He has a deep respect for Sharpe and the things he overcame both during his playing days and during his career in media.

Stephen A Smith goes on to detail how Sharpe overcame the trials that came with his skin color, a lisp, public speaking issues, and poverty in the South. Even during his playing days, he wasn’t the most gifted and had to bust a hump and work harder than everyone else to achieve everything. Smith wants people to show respect for him, for what he has achieved.

Shannon Sharpe has developed a fanbase because of his eccentric and vibrant personality. Whether it is First Take, Club Shay-Shay, or Nightcap, he has never been shy to speak his mind and show his true self. Fans love that. Anybody can state facts and analyze the games, it takes someone like him to make it interesting for the viewers.