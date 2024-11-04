Raiders Insider Hints at “More Changes” as 3 Coaches Get Fired; Is Marvin Lewis Next?

Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on during the team s game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Raiders are completely raiding their coaching staffroom. Within 24 hours of losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, the front office has fired three coaches and it seems “more changes” are to come.

The franchise announced Sunday night that they let go of OC Luke Getsy and his staff, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, and offensive line coach James Cregg.

Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore reported that “more changes” are on the way. For now, the Raiders are probably going to stick with the three firings. However, HC Antonio Pierce has hinted that some more personnel changes might happen as they go into the bye week.

And fans have set sights on assistant HC Marvin Lewis and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan. However, Lewis getting fired mid-season is highly unlikely as he is only serving as a season advisor to Pierce, and doesn’t have a long-term commitment with the team. Ryan, though, could be a different story.

Interestingly, both Lewis and Getsky served in Cincinnati before coming to Vegas and were both hired this offseason.

If Pierce turns his attention to the defensive staff, it won’t be surprising that Ryan is let go. This won’t be the first time he’s relieved from his position in Las Vegas either.

The rapid firings did come as a surprise as the decision came early in the season and abruptly. But with one of the worst offenses in the league, the offensive staff was going to go sooner or later. Especially, given the Raiders’ history of cleaning house in the middle of the season.

The O-line has consistently failed to protect the quarterback and create running lanes, leading to a dismal average of just 79 rushing yards per game, ranking them second to last in the NFL.

In their recent games, they have been plagued by pre-snap penalties and poor performance in crucial situations, such as failing to convert at the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Compounding the offensive line’s struggles is the dismal state of the Raiders’ quarterback room, which has been ranked as the worst in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Their inability to adapt and adjust strategies during games has led to a stagnant offense that fails to capitalize on early successes. Their bye week is already off to an explosive start. Are we going to see more such changes going forward? How will the team adapt and will they emerge any stronger from here? We can only wait and watch.