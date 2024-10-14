Rams RB Kyren Williams Once Practiced Tackling On His Sister Breaking 2 of Her Teeth In Mom’s Supervision

Kyren Williams, the RB for the Rams, learned how to tackle by ramming into his sister! He is undoubtedly one of the most important players for the team and has been a vital member of the roster. While his touchdown runs are something to die for, Williams’ childhood story made it evident that he began preparation for his role as a child, and unfortunately, his sister had to bear the brunt of it.

Kyren, his mother, and sister appeared on ‘A Football Life: Origins’ show and recalled the incident. It is a television series that releases interviews with NFL stars and members of their close ones with deep and intricate details about how they became professional football players. Kyren said,

“She sat down a twin mattress down in my room. She told my sister, just line up, just be a dummy. My first rep, she said to take a six-inch step, put the arms back and shoot, and you know, explode. “

Their episode on Kyren Williams was released today, and one specific segment from the episode narrated how his mother was the one who taught him how to make his first tackle.

“Those two teeth were loose.” Kyren Williams, like any good brother, learned how to tackle safely using his sister. A Football Life: Origins – @KyrenWilliams23 now streaming on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Yu7JLPDftE — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 14, 2024

Unfortunately, there weren’t any training dummies in the house, so his younger sister, Grace, was made to volunteer.

“He was focused on his wrapping up and he wrapped up really good. He got me good. My mouth is full of blood and I’m like goodness gracious, what has happened?”

After the fierce tackle, she broke two of her teeth. Young Grace Williams became the first subject of the many tackles that Kyren would go on to make in his career. Looking back, those two broken teeth would now be the signs of an exceptional football career, which both mother and sister would be hugely proud of.

Kyren Williams’ sister and mother are strong supporters of his career

Grace and Taryn Williams are the biggest Karyn Williams fans in the world. So much so that Taryn unknowingly ended up sacrificing her daughter’s teeth to a would-be-great potential running back of a son.

“I felt bad as a mom but those two teeth were loose.”

Though she was guilt-ridden at the time and consoled herself by stating that Grace’s teeth were loose, there doesn’t seem to be an ounce of regret in her voice and rather just the shrill tone of pride.

Now, Kyren Williams is a promising talent for the Rams, who has raked in good numbers in the past five games he’s played. Williams recorded 360 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns, and a 3.8 average and despite the team’s poor score of 1-4 at the moment, the fan can hopefully see more of his magic on the gridiron soon.