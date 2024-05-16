Ravens Schedule 2024: John Harbaugh x Stavvy Halkias’ Schedule Release Collab is Absolute Cinema

As we inch closer to September, the NFL has released the official schedule list for the teams. As per the league, defending AFC North Champions Baltimore Ravens have the second most challenging rodeo this season as they will be facing 10 teams this season who made the playoffs last year. Despite the hard road ahead, the Ravens decided to have fun and released their schedule list in the most humorous manner leaving the NFL world in splits.

Advertisement

As part of the Schedule 2024 Announcement video, the Ravens roped in comedian Stavvy Halkias for a hilarious skit. In the video, Halkias essays the role of a goofball called Ronnie, who is being entrusted by Coach Harbaugh to deliver something to John’s brother in LA. For this visit, Stavvy has been handed over the company credit card as well with the directives being to take the flight, deliver and not mess around. Hilariously, all Ronnie does is mess around.

Right after leaving the Baltimore Ravens compound, the goofy Ronnie comes across a thrift store named Poor Boys with the logos of the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills on the side. There he is seen picking up two hats of the respective teams and throwing them down with a thumbs-down sign to the screen.

Each cap throw/team reference showed the respective date that the Ravens would play them – a recurring theme throughout the night. After throwing away the caps, Ronnie got him a sweet 69-numbered Ravens jersey as he proceeded. Ronnie then goes to the iconic jewelry destination in Baltimore called the Baltimore Gold Fronts to get gold braces and some much-needed bling. How does this serve John Harbaugh’s instructions? Don’t ask.

Ronnie then goes to the Saints & Sinners tattoo parlor and gets the most pivotal and exciting match of the Ravens’s schedule tattooed on his back – the Week 1 clash against the KC Chiefs. With a tattoo on his back and gold fronts, a dripped-up Ronnie makes his way to the National Aquarium and buys free stuffed animals for all the school kids there since they agreed with him that the Ravens will beat the Bengals [the dates of the match now appears on the screen].

After another brilliant use of the credit card on stuffed animals, Ronnie gets hungry. Hence he gets a small hammer and a fish net to break open the aquarium to catch the most delicious fish in the cage. Thankfully, he wasn’t let to do that. So he makes his way to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood outlet and gives away free lunch to all as everyone in unison agrees with our guy that the Ravens can win the Super Bowl this season. Card Swipe number 4!

With his newfound riches and big heart, our man Ronnie is now a favorite at the seafood restaurant. From guessing with fellow Ravens fans on whether the Baltimore-based team will defeat the Eagles 100-0 or 200-0 to hyping up a potential away game victory against the Raiders, Ronnie is having the time of his life while Coach Harbaugh worriedly messages him about his whereabouts. The goofball seeing the message gets afraid finally and decides to move on from the seafood restaurant.

But how do you leave an eatery without a pint of beer? Ronnie couldn’t stand this blasphemous idea and decided to go to a local pub, drink beer, and buy free beers to all for agreeing that the Ravens would go 17-0 this season. *Credit Card Swiped Again*.

Coach John Harbaugh had enough as he declined the card after multiple messages with no response. Ronnie finally picked up the call of the coach and hilariously lied that he was on the tarmac while chugging bears. But he knew that his time was up. So he runs haphazardly to the back ally, pays his gold chain off as payment, and gets on the back of a truck to get to LA. Upon reaching Hollywood City, Ronnie finally delivers John Harbaugh’s message to his brother Jim.

Addressing himself as a delivery from Super Bowl winner John, Ronnie rubs it into Jim’s face that he has a parcel from his more successful brother. However Jim also cutely banters by saying he can’t pick nickels from strangers, his father taught him that. Regardless, Ronnie delivers the items to the Chargers HC and leaves. At the end of the video, Ronnie reveals that he delivered stink bombs to Coach Jim Harbaugh, setting up this season’s Harbaugh derby in style!

The skit was truly amazing as it hilariously and creatively showed the major matches of the Ravens’ season through witty references. Savvy essayed the role of Ronnie brilliantly and gave Ravens fans a schedule announcement video to remember. However as mentioned above, the road to Super Bowl won’t be as fun as the skit for the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens Schedule For NFL 2024

Week 1: 09/05 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM

Week 2: 09/15 vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM

Week 3: 09/22 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM

Week 4: 09/29 vs Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM

Week 5: 10/06 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM

Week 6: 10/13 vs Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM

Week 7: 10/21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 PM

Week 8: 10/27 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM

Week 9: 11/03 vs Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM

Week 10: 11/07 vs Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 PM

Week 11: 11/17 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM

Week 12: 11/25 at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 PM

Week 13: 12/01 vs Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM

Week 15: 12/15 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM

Week 16: 12/21 vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 PM

Week 17: 12/25 at Houston Texans, 4:30 PM

Week 18: TBD vs Cleveland Browns

It will be interesting to see how the defending AFC North Champs do in such a tough schedule. Wishing the Ravens all the best for the upcoming NFL season!