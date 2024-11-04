mobile app bar

“Rest in Peace, Dub”: NFL Fans Share Heartfelt Condolences on the Death of the Last Remaining All-American Football Conference Player

The world of football lost one of its oldest contributors and an all-time great on Saturday morning, with the demise of William ‘Dub’ Jones. One of the torchbearers of the Cleveland Browns in the 1950s, the former halfback passed away at the age of 99 in his home in Ruston, Louisiana.

Jones started his football journey as the second-overall pick in the 1946 Draft. Just two years later, he found a stable home with the Browns in the franchise’s third year in the AAFC.

This marked the athlete’s glorious run which only stopped with the Louisiana native becoming the AAFC champion twice and the NFL champion thrice, in his eight seasons in Cleveland. Despite retiring from football in 1955, the Louisiana native’s record of six total touchdowns in a single game remains unbroken, though it has been tied.

Having witnessed the sport emerge and evolve into the NFL we watch and love today, Jones is an integral part of football history, with his impact on the sport and the Browns unparalleled. The former halfback was the last surviving member of the All-America Football Conference.

As the news broke out, NFL fans flooded social media to express their grief and condolences for Jones’ family.

One fan shared some memorable moments from Jones’ glorious career.

A user on X shared a heartwarming memory of his autographed index card from meeting the legend a few years back.

This fan pointed out how Jones’s son, Bert, followed in his father’s footsteps and played as a quarterback for the Colts.

As the football world mourns the loss of one of its forerunners, it’s the right occasion to revisit Jones’ trailblazing career in football.

Dub Jones’ legacy

Born in 1924 in Arcadia, Louisiana, Jones came from a family of sports. Also playing basketball, baseball, and boxing in high school, the future running back found his calling in football and joined LSU as a halfback.

Later, he evolved into a dual threat, doubling as a safety at Tulane University after he was transferred due to World War II’s Navy enrollment. Ultimately, with his draft in 1946, he commenced the beginning of a legendary run in football.

After brief stints in the Miami Seahawks and Brooklyn Dodgers of the AAFC, he caught the eye of the Browns‘ Paul Brown. The head coach would later go on to describe him as having “the speed, the guts, and the know-how of a great player” and Jones would prove him right in every aspect.

In his debut year with the Browns, Jones would go on to win the AAFC title. The next two years? Jones repeated the same trend and added two more trophies to his shelf.

In 1950, though, it was a new era for the Browns. They joined the NFL and were determined to make their mark. With Jones’ contribution and the team’s domination, they did exactly that, unthinkable even, and clinched the championship.

In those years, Jones had other notable achievements as well. He earned the coveted All-Pro nod once and got selected for the Pro Bowl twice. In terms of record too, the dual-threat has etched his name in the history books. In a game against the Browns, he tallied a total of six touchdowns, something no other QB has surpassed, though a few have matched.

The former dual-threat was later inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame, and the Browns Legend Program.

The NFL legend is survived by his wife and four sons, three daughters, 22 grandchildren, and 48 great-grandchildren.

