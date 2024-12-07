“Russell Wilson Found His Russell Wilson”: Ryan Clark Hails Mike Tomlin for Empowering his QB Like a Supportive Spouse

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) congratulates quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on his touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson and Mike Tomlin are cooking up a storm in Pittsburgh. The two have been like a match made in heaven, the way the Steelers offense has gotten a new life this season. And Ryan Clark has an explanation of why.

Advertisement

The chemistry between the HC and the QB has been insane to watch this season. Clark thinks it’s because “Russell Wilson has found his Russell Wilson.”

According to Clark, Wilson’s and Tomlin’s energies match perfectly. Not only that, but Tomlin is giving Wilson the respect he deserves and has continuously shown his full support for his QB. Clark explained on the Pivot Podcast:

“He thinks positively. So does Mike Tomlin…He (Tomlin) embraces who you (Wilson) are. He’s not asking you to change or behave in a different way…He’s asking you to become a part of this family…Mike T has punched all the right buttons.”

This, Clark says, is in direct contrast to how Wilson was treated in Denver by HC Sean Payton. Payton did nothing to hide his disdain for Wilson, whereas Tomlin has been nothing but supportive of his quarterback ever since he landed in Pittsburgh. This has translated into the QB playing much better than he ever did in Denver.

Co-host Channing Crowder had a similar opinion of the dynamic between Russ and his current coach versus his former coach. Calling Tomlin a “person that values human beings,” Crowder said,

“And I think that’s why Russ is thriving now, because now he’s with another person that enjoys people and has humanity to him. Never met Sean Payton. But the videos I’ve seen, I think he’s a commodity guy. Where Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll are human guys.”

Wilson himself has called Tomlin “the world’s best” and while he never had anything impolite to say about Sean Payton, the Broncos head coach didn’t make his “all-time greats list” either.

With five games left in the season, the Steelers (9-3) are the favorites to win the AFC North. If they pull it off, it’ll be their first division title since 2020. They’re desperate for a playoff run at this point and they just need Wilson and Tomlin to keep up the good work.