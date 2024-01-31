San Francisco 49ers Jersey Sale: Fanatics is Offering Massive Discounts for Niners Fans as Super Bowl LVIII Nears

The Faithful will be making their way to Vegas in hordes on Sunday, hoping for the 49ers to bag their first Super Bowl win in 29 years. And they’ll need merch to cheer on their team. In good news for these fans, Fanatics is offering huge discounts on 49ers apparel ahead of the big day.

There’s something for everyone on the Fanatics website. Erin Andrews fans can sport her designs on the big day with some of her designs also on sale. You can buy her Women’s Packaway Full-Zip Puffer Jacket in white, at a reduced price of $82.49 from the earlier price of $109.99. Wear by Erin Andrews Women’s Knotted T-Shirt Dress in Heather Gray is also available for $44.99 from $59.99.

Fans looking for some swaggy merch can also indulge in some cute snapback 49ers hats available on sale. Like these red hats with the 49ers logo. One even has cute hearts stitched onto it!

There are all sorts of collector’s items also available. If you miss Jimmy G, his jerseys are also on sale (for collectors, because no one’s gonna wanna show up to the game in his jersey.) For people who would like to layer up with some full-sleeved merch, there’s some for them as well, with this scarlet Big & Tall Wordmark Long Sleeve T-Shirt at a bargain price of $33.74, down from $44.99, and this charcoal full-zip hoodie for $63.74.

Unfortunately, current player jerseys are not on sale yet, but that won’t stop the Faithful from splurging on their favorite players’ jerseys to show some support.

Will Brock Purdy Jerseys Clinch Top-10 in Sales?

Last year, McCaffrey’s jersey was the 10th-highest-selling jersey in the NFL according to the 33rd team’s Ari Meirov. McCaffrey was one of only two non-quarterbacks on the 10-player list alongside Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons. While Brock Purdy didn’t feature on that list, he surely will be making an appearance this year.

Purdy, who has been a starter for one and a half seasons now, has already led the team to their second Super Bowl showing in five years, against all odds. He has become increasingly popular with the Faithful, who were initially skeptical of his place as the last draft pick. However, with his increase in popularity, it will be interesting to see how the sales of his jerseys are affected.