Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson React as Mississippi Teacher Gets Fired for Feeding Students Dog Treats Mistaken for Beef Jerky

We may have just gotten our weirdest story of the year. In Mississippi, an elementary school teacher was fired after it was discovered that they had allegedly mistakenly given dog treats to students, thinking they were beef jerky. Eight students took bites from the Scooby Snacks. One even headed down to the doctor’s office with a tummy ache. As those who know Shannon Sharpe could have guessed, there was no way he wasn’t going to cover this strange situation.

After Sharpe broke down the situation on Nightcap, he and co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson agreed that there are many dog-treat brands that “do be looking like real food.” However, Ocho, as a self-proclaimed connoisseur of beef jerky, said that it would be tough to mistake beef jerky specifically for a dog treat. He doubled down by saying even if it was a mistake, “That’s a fireable offense.”

“That’s a fireable offense because the parents are going to be highly upset and they’re gonna ask for you job. They’re gonna ask for your job, you have to know better. Especially in that situation as a teacher, you have to know what you’re feeding your kids. “

As Ocho pointed out, there might be no talking down a group of parents who believe that the teacher was either putting their children in danger or treating them with negligence. Unc backed up Ochocinco’s argument with a hilarious—but highly believable—statement.

“I need to know what I’m feeding my dogs. I eat my dog’s food… I try it. I try my dog’s food.”

After Ocho’s shock wore off, he realized that it wasn’t even surprising that Sharpe would try his dog’s food. Citing an instance when Sharpe ate raccoon, he said the former tight end trying dog food wasn’t that “far-fetched.”

As tends to happen on Nightcap, the conversation between Unc and Ocho quickly devolved, this time turning into a discussion about a different kind of eating.

The incident occurred at Calhoun City High School in rural north-central Mississippi. It reportedly happened in the midst of a celebration the class was having for a few of its students.