Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around Bruno Mars Landing $50 Million in Gambling Debt: “This Is F*cking Absurd”

The international pop icon Bruno Mars, known for his electrifying stage presence, has reportedly amassed a $50 million gambling debt at the MGM Grand Casino. The news of his massive debt has grabbed numerous headlines, leaving fans, including former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, utterly stunned.

During a recent Nightcap episode, Shannon Sharpe shared this shocking news with his co-host, Chad Johnson. Ocho, who’s known for being careful with money, was on the verge of getting upset upon hearing about Mars’ financial troubles. It felt like Sharpe had dropped a nightmare bomb on him.

Sharpe stated that despite earning $90 million yearly from his MGM deal, and recently opening a lounge, “Pinky Ring,” in Bellagio, he is still in $50 million of debt. Moreover, one witness also claims that Mars lost a whopping $17 million in just one sitting.

Upon hearing this, Johnson was deeply troubled, expressing how losing $17 million in a day is simply unacceptable on multiple levels. He then went on a rant and questioned why the casino allowed the “24K Magic” singer to continue gambling if they knew about his gambling addiction. Chad believes that Bruno Mars needed better support from his friends, who would intervene to prevent such losses. He exclaimed,

“Boy, this is f**king absurd. This makes no sense. This is this is the point where you’re crossing the line to where it’s almost dumb. It’s almost stupidity. 50 million in debt. Even if you make 90. How does the casino allow you to be in debt that much?”

However, the former tight end, Shannon Sharpe, defended Bruno’s right to spend his own money, while also acknowledging the absurdity of the situation. Furthermore, Sharpe explained that casinos extend credit based on earnings, even if it means being in debt. Bruno Mars was already earning $90 million from his MGM deal, in addition to earning a lump sum of money from his concerts and shows.

Chad Johnson’s Guide to Helping Bruno Mars

Chad Johnson, not at all satisfied with Shannon’s statement, again expressed his concern, saying that the pop singer needs the right people in his group. Moreover, Ocho believes he could be that person, and help Mars stop gambling when he reaches a certain limit.

Sharpe tried his best to explain again by comparing Bruno Mars’ situation to that of a person dealing with addiction, stressing that sometimes only the person struggling can overcome it. However, Ocho added that dealing with such “demons” might require outside help, like an “exorcist” or a “priest“.

“I just need to sit down and talk to him,” Johnson said. “First, we’re gonna stop drinking. That’s step one. We’re gonna stop drinking. Because when you’re making so much money, you’re not thinking right. Let me help you understand the value of a f**king dollar.”

Chad Johnson sees himself as someone who could guide Mars to lead a normal life, just like the former wide receiver himself does. First, he will start by cutting back on Bruno Mars’ drinking habits and then he will teach him to be more financially responsible and how to save money for the future.

As Shannon Sharpe casually dropped the news, Chad Johnson turned it into a full-blown discussion with his usual witty banter. However, amidst the laughs, one thing remains clear: with a buddy like Chad around, Shannon won’t fall into any harmful addictions, like gambling. If only everyone had such awesome friends, the world would be a much better place.