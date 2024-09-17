Shannon Sharpe Explains Why He Watches NFL With No Sound: “Nobody Can Offer Me Anything That I Don’t Know”

Shannon Sharpe likes to keep the volume off while watching a football game and not even 7 times Super Bowl winner Tom Brady in the broadcasting booth can change his preference.

The seasoned analyst and former TE is so good at the game, that he already “knows what to look for,” and doesn’t need help from the broadcasters. So, he keeps the volume off to avoid the distractions:

“I got too many years invested in studying the game. That’s why I watch the game on silent mode, Troy, Romo, Brady, Olsen nobody can offer me anything that I don’t know. I know what I’m looking for, not what they tell me to look for.”

The only time Sharpe would turn on the sound of the TV was to listen to any calls by the refs.

He explained that watching a game on TV with the commentary was distracting for him because the analysts often gave their own opinion of what the team should do in a particular play.

Most TV broadcasters are Sharpe’s contemporaries and he’s well aware of everyone’s style of breaking down a game, thus eliminating the need to listen to their comments regularly.

After spending 14 years in the NFL, Sharpe started his TV analyst career in 2004 with CBS and has worked on different shows for the past 20 years.

He’s well known for his knowledge of the game and, understandably, the former TV commentator doesn’t like any interference while watching a game.

Sharpe is known for not holding back and regularly calls out various TV broadcasters and analysts if he doesn’t agree with their comments on the game which is quite a surprise considering that he doesn’t listen to them talk on the TV.