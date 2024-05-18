Shannon Sharpe Has a Uniquely Funny Solution to Carolina Panther’s Biggest Worry

The Panthers might have a unique problem on their hands this season and it seems Shannon Sharpe might know what to do about it. Last season wasn’t the best for Carolina, and fans didn’t even want to watch the team’s games, much less show up in the stands.

Despite the tickets for the Panthers-Falcons game last season going for less than $2, fans opted not to attend and show their displeasure at the team and its owner. This season, they have one of the easiest schedules, but that also means they have no primetime games. With disgruntled fans not having gotten the improvements they want to see, this could mean that the team sees the same situation repeat. However, Shannon Sharpe had a hilariously bizarre solution to this situation:

During the recent episode of the Nightcap, Sharpe jokingly suggested a novice strategy for the Panthers. He mockingly stated that Carolina should allow their fans to come to their stadiums for free but then “charge their a*s to get out.”

As per USA Today, the Panthers’s official attendance was only 5200 last season for their game against the Falcons even when the tickets were available for as low as 45 cents. Besides the incompetence of owner David Tepper, the team’s miserable performances didn’t help matters.

No prime-time games left few fans angry but many are still elated by the strength of their schedule and feel the team should make the most of it.

What do Fans Think Of the Schedule?

While the fans were happy to get an easy schedule, they were disappointed to not get a prime-time game and wondered whether the NFL hated their team. Others stated that not getting a prime-time game should make players angry enough to prove the league wrong.

Few were understanding that they didn’t get a Thursday Night fixture or Monday Night fixture because of the team’s last season’s performances.

According to one fan, given the easy schedule, the team’s QB performance should be better because the team has given him enough weapons.

Carolina Panthers have made numerous changes after struggling both offensively and defensively last season. In free agency, they signed WR Diontae Johnson, Guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, OT Yosh Nijman, wideout David Moore, Rashaad Penny, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and drafted Xavier Legette, RB Jonathon Brooks, and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders offensively.

To upgrade their defense, they inked CB Troy Hill, DT A’Shawn Robinson, LB Josey Jewell, CB Dane Jackson, OLB DJ Wonnum and bolstered the defense with even more solid additions.

Bryce Young was criticized for his inability to make plays despite being the number-one pick. Many blamed it on his below-average physical stature. He was also one of the most sacked QBs in the league.

However, the Panthers have made enough signings for him to show what he can do including getting a new HC in Dave Canales, and given the strength of their schedule and weakest division, they are at least expected to make the playoffs.