Shannon Sharpe Pledges To Take Michelle’s Identity To His Grave But Shares an Extra Bit of Information

Since Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram Live mishap, the burning question on everyone’s mind is who is Michelle, the woman with whom he was having the intimate moment. Barring the name, her identity remains a mystery and the Hall of Famer intends to keep it that way.

On the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, former Panthers and Patriots star Cam Newton asked Sharpe to reveal the identity of the mystery woman. He responded that at Michelle’s behest, he doesn’t intend to disclose any more details about her. He said,

“Michelle would like to remain anonymous. I swore that her anonymity would be protected… That’s something that I’m going to take to my grave.”

Rumors were rife that the woman was Michele Bundy, one of Sharpe’s exes. However, his revelation later in the episode ruled her out.

Mystery woman “Michelle” is a new entrant in Shannon’s life

Newton continued to press Sharpe for details about ‘Michelle’ and posed questions to narrow his and the fans’ search down. He asked,

“Was this the first time you and Jane Doe Michelle in cahoots or was this the first time y’all were knocking boots? The people want to know!”

The Hall of Famer was astonished by the quarterback’s curiosity about the mystery woman’s identity but laughed at the question before quietly answering with an affirmative.

Snoop Dogg joined in on the fun and hilariously advised the analyst that he should at least play some “sensual” or RnB music next time in the foreground while keeping the “massacre” in the background.

Sharpe was a good sport about the jokes but was visibly tired at the end of the episode and said he wished he was anonymous instead of the woman in the clip,

“I wish I could have the anonymity that Michelle have – just name only. But unfortunately, people know who Shannon is and they know Shannon Sharp’s face.”

For now, the analyst has managed to fend off the questions about Michelle’s identity. However, the Hall of Famer will have to continue toiling alone to adhere to her wishes. He has been able to hold on to his secret and his job at ESPN but he’s on thin ice.