Shannon Sharpe’s Big Brother Thought It Was the End of Unc’s Broadcasting Career Amid Skip Bayless Drama

Nearly a year ago, fans were speculating about Shannon Sharpe’s future after his tumultuous split with Skip Bayless led to his departure from ‘Undisputed.’ Fast forward to today, and Sharpe now hosts one of the biggest podcasts on YouTube — ‘Club Shay Shay,’ which makes headlines daily. ‘Nightcap’ is no exception. From being written off to making headlines every day, Shannon has turned things around, leaving his brother Sterling rightly proud.

During the taping of ‘Nightcap’s’ live “summer sessions,” Shannon’s elder brother Sterling admitted that he was almost certain Unc wouldn’t be seen on TV anymore following the “Undisputed” ouster.

However, the unexpected turnaround surprised Sterling, who couldn’t help but applaud his younger brother for handling the situation exceptionally well.

“I am very proud of how he handled the Skip situation. He almost lost it. The Afro-American almost came out… I said to myself that this is the end of Sharpe on TV.”

One of the key highlights of Shannon’s time on “Undisputed” was the intense, high-pitched scream matches he had with Skip Bayless. While many believed these outbursts were triggered by Skip’s comments, Sterling clarified that the most heated exchanges arose from Unc feeling hurt by someone he trusted deeply.

“He yelled and screamed, not because of what Skip said. He yelled and screamed because he was so hurt that someone he liked and trusted would say or do that to him.”

Sterling’s statement further underscores Shannon’s incredible comeback. To launch and elevate his podcast networks, Club Shay Shay and Nightcap, to new heights after facing public humiliation is truly remarkable.

Sterling was, therefore, quite proud of his brother for his achievements. His happiness is even sweeter because he candidly admitted that he never believed in Club Shay Shay in the first place.

Sterling Sharpe is happy to be proven wrong by Shannon

After addressing the Skip Bayless issue, Sterling surprisingly conceded that he wanted to stay away from Club Shay Shay after being the first guest on the show. In fact, he subtly implied that his initial appearance was more of an obligation, and he wanted to get it over with before the show flopped.

“Everybody goes, ‘When you gonna be on Club Shay Shay?’ I was like, ‘I was first. I went on then cause I was like I see where this train going and I do not want to be anywhere near where things go.’”

But as we all found out, Sterling couldn’t have been more wrong, as Club Shay Shay and Nightcap became two of the hottest shows on the American sports landscape. The former NFL WR, therefore, admitted his mistake and joked that he would henceforth avoid making any more public appearances to save face.

That said, as the popular adage goes, setbacks are stepping stones to success. In Shannon’s case, the split with Skip was necessary to let his talents and charisma flourish, which, to be honest, were being stifled by his former co-host’s dynamics.