Shedeur Sanders Says People Don’t Respect Him Because of Coach Prime During His Award Acceptance Speech

Ayush Juneja
Published

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders ifollowing the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.

Despite his exceptional performance, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards this season, Shedeur Sanders won’t be taking home the Heisman Trophy. However, there is one accolade that no one can take away from him.

The Buffaloes’ star quarterback has joined an illustrious list of quarterbacks, including Peyton Manning, Jayden Daniels, and Matt Ryan, by earning the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. During his acceptance speech, Shedeur expressed gratitude to the committee for recognizing his achievements. He acknowledged the unique challenges he faces as a legacy QB, stating that he doesn’t always get the respect he deserves because he’s Coach Prime’s son:

 I just want to thank God for this opportunity. It was tough looking back, just being at HBCU, coming to Power 5. People don’t respect how you played, they don’t respect the things you did not because of me, but because of Pops, because of Dad. They just didn’t like him.”

Like the true leader he is, Shedeur credited the team, particularly his offense- including O-Line and his wideouts for helping him achieve this honor.

The award is the culmination of not only his hard work but the whole offense who worked unselfishly to turn the program around. The Buffs QB feels blessed to finally see his dreams coming to fruition.

 

Shedeur Sanders will finally be going to the NFL and will likely be a top-five pick in the 2025 Draft. Getting an award like Johnny Unitas Golden Award will further boost his draft stock.

The Foundation presents the award to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.

