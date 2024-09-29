Shedeur Sanders vs Arch Manning: Deep Dive into CU Buffs and Longhorns QBs' Week 5 Stats

In the Week 5 clash, NCAA football QBs, Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning played major roles to lead their teams to dominant wins. While Shedeur led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 48-21 rout over the UFC Knights, Manning, stepped in the role of injured Quinn Ewers and gave Texas Longhorns a 35-13 win over Mississippi State Bulldogs.

By completing 80% of his passes for 290 yards and three TDs, Shedeur was a monster on the field. Yes, an early interception could have derailed the rhythm, however, he recovered quickly and led the Coach-Prime-led team to several drives.

Shedeur’s accuracy was on point as he connected with Will Sheppard for a 47-yard TD and LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard score. UFC Knights’ defense was on their toes as the Buffs QB added 15 rushing yards.

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado Buffaloes):

Completion Rate : 28/35 (80%)

28/35 (80%) Passing Yards : 290

290 Rushing Yards : 15

15 Passing Touchdowns : 3

3 Interceptions : 1

1 Final Score : 48-21 W vs. UCF

Meanwhile, by completing 26 out of 31 passes (84% completion rate)– for 324 yards and two TDs, Manning, just like Sanders, showed high accuracy and proved once again that football skills run in his blood. He also ran for 33 rushing yards and scored a TD– a telltale sign of his ability to be a dual-threat QB.

Arch Manning (Texas Longhorns):

Completion Rate : 26/31 (84%)

26/31 (84%) Passing Yards : 324

324 Rushing Yards : 33

33 Passing Touchdowns : 2

2 Rushing Touchdowns : 1

1 Final Score : 35-13 W vs. Mississippi State

Week 5’s clash against UFC Knights showed the growth Shedeur has achieved under his father, coach Deion Sanders. From his bounce back after throwing an early interception to almost-perfect accuracy, the Buffs QB made it hard for his opponent to catch up.

On top of that, the Buffaloes’ defense was also fired up–all thanks to his offensive consistency. Furthermore, the QB was super quick at making decisions, moved well in the pocket, and threw accurately–all of which contributed to Colorado‘s fast-paced offense.



On the other hand, Manning’s performance in the Week 5 game redefined his QB status in the SEC in spite of having limited starts. What worked for Manning was his composure, high precision, and his skills to use his legs to make plays.

He kept the Texas Longhorns offense strong by throwing for 324 yards and two TDs while his rushing touchdown gave Manning’s team an extra edge in the red zone.

What’s more, the Longhorns were in control thoroughly with Manning’s leadership. Even when Mississippi State Bulldogs scored late, the blue-blooded QB made sure Texas was ahead by leading key drives–especially an important one in the fourth quarter.

Well, Manning’s impact was not just through his stats, he provided the much-needed stability to the team’s offense.