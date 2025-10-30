“She’s Like a Daughter to Me”: Randi Mahomes Opens Up About Patrick Mahomes’ Relationship With Brittany

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ love story has become one of the NFL’s most endearing — but it didn’t start as smoothly as their current fairytale might suggest. Before they became one of sports’ most admired power couples, Patrick was famously “friend-zoned” by Brittany back in high school. Yet, what began as a friendship soon blossomed into something much deeper. The two began dating during Patrick’s sophomore or junior year and, years later, walked down the aisle in 2022.

Now, as the couple raises their three children and navigates life in the spotlight, Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, recently reflected on how Brittany has become an inseparable part of their family, and of her own heart.

During a podcast appearance, Randi revisited the early days of Patrick and Brittany’s relationship and her evolving bond with her now-daughter-in-law.

“He didn’t really share like his personal stuff at first,” Randi admitted. “But then, you know, kind of hearing it now and then how they started dating, I’m like, I can totally see that. And then once they did, it was all in.”

Randi recalled how Brittany had been around their family long before the fame and the Super Bowl rings. “I think he was a sophomore or junior — it was all in. And I say she’s been around since my daughter was two, so 14 years she’s been around,” Randi said warmly. “She’s like a daughter to me. I’ve kind of helped maybe not raise her, but she grew up with Patrick and was always around. We’ve always been very close.”

The Mahomes matriarch shared how their relationship deepened over time, with Brittany often keeping in touch even when Patrick was away at college. “She’ll call me — we’ll keep in touch, especially when he was in college. And we would always hang out whenever he came home,” Randi noted, highlighting the genuine familial bond that transcended football fame.

Brittany’s presence has remained a constant in Patrick’s life — and in the stands. Week after week, she can be seen passionately cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, often alongside Randi and their children. Whether it’s celebrating wins or enduring tough losses, Brittany’s unwavering support embodies the same loyalty that first drew Patrick to her years ago.

Beyond the sidelines, Brittany has continued to expand her own influence, most recently launching a Chiefs-themed apparel line with Abercrombie & Fitch, blending fashion and football in a way that celebrates both her entrepreneurial drive and her family pride. Randi herself chimed in online with a proud comment: “Love these so much!!!”

As the Chiefs navigate a challenging 2025 season, Patrick has emphasized how much family means to him, especially during the team’s bye weeks. The star quarterback has often used those rare breaks to recharge with Brittany and their kids, balancing the pressures of NFL stardom with his role as a husband and father.

For Randi Mahomes, seeing the young woman who once friend-zoned her son become such a pivotal part of their family has been a gift. “She’s like a daughter to me,” she said.