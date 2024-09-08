Stephen A. Smith’s Bold Predictions: Buffalo Bills Snubbed, Jets to Win AFC East Battle

In typical Stephen A. Smith fashion, the iconic sports analyst has dropped a bombshell prediction for the 2024 playoffs. Snubbing the Buffalo Bills, he favored the New York Jets, declaring the team to be a contender to closely watch.

Smith believes Aaron Rodgers will guide the Jets to an AFC East title in spite of his past struggles against the San Francisco 49ers His reason? Rodgers, who has a record of 12-10 in the playoffs in his career was traded from the Packers to New York with one mission—to bring back the championship title in Green Bay.

Moving on, in the AFC East, he had no hopes for the Bills and was skeptical about the Miami Dolphins’ performance in cold-weather games late in the season, explaining:

“I see a drop-off with the Buffalo Bills, and I don’t believe in the Miami Dolphins outside of Miami when it’s 90 degrees like it’s supposed to be this Sunday. I believe in them when it’s above 70 degrees…When it’s below 40? Forget it, I completely give up on them because they’re like 0-11 over the last couple of years.”

Thus, in his eyes, the Jets have the edge.

Coming to the AFC North, Smith was optimistic about the Ravens led by QB Lamar Jackson and other offensive powers in the team like rookie WR Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, and Isaiah Likely. He said:

“They might have lost the game last night, but I’d be a fool to pick against the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson is that dude. Derrick Henry is a stud.”

While the Ravens’ offensive line has room for improvement, Smith feels the team could take home the division title.

Shiting focus to the Browns, Deshaun Watson’s decline concerned Smith. Taking up statistics, he elaborated:

“He’s been awful…Watson’s NFL ranks among 45 quarterbacks with 300-plus pass attempts over the last two seasons. His completion percentage ranks 41st, his yards per attempt rank 36th, and his passer rating ranks 37th.”

He emphasized the need for the QB to “step the hell up” for the Browns to have any chance at the playoffs. That said, the potential for a late-season surge for Watson cannot be ruled out.

After AFC East and AFC North, Smith’s picks for the AFC South, AFC West, and wild card races were perhaps a little less bold.

Smith bets on the Texans, Chiefs, has little faith in Deshaun Watson

For the AFC South, Smith’s surprise pick was the Houston Texans as he showed his confidence in rookie QB C.J. Stroud and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Talking about the team’s improved defense and offensive depth, he said:

“You got Dell, you got Nico Collins, you picked up Mixon from Cincinnati, you got another running game, and now you got Stefon Diggs coming from Buffalo, with C.J. Stroud being that dude behind center. With DeMeco Ryans coaching his butt off the way he does and having that defense uplift this game without question, it’s the Texans.”

While he is aware that the Jacksonville Jaguars are a strong contender, Smith feels the Texans’ sturdy defense and developing offense is precisely why they stand out.

Switching gears to AFC West, he declared Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs the clear favorites and bluntly mentioned how the Broncos, Raiders, and Chargers aren’t ready to challenge the reigning Super Bowl champions, who are chasing the three-peat in 2024.

For the wild card spots, Smith picked the Dolphins. He cited their explosive offense–all thanks to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He also predicted the Bengals’ resurgence led by Joe Burrow.

With three teams from the AFC North and two from the AFC East in Stephen A. Smith’s wild card lineup, the analyst predicted a thrilling race for the playoffs in the 105th NFL season.