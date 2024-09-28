Sterling Sharpe Jokes His Brother Shannon Used to “Cheat” But They Never Had a “Fight”

Former NFL wide receiver Sterling Sharpe laughs while joking around with Brett Favre during the BMW Charity Pro-Am at Thornblade Club Thursday, June 6, 2019. Jm Bmwproam 060619 003

Shannon Sharpe is one of the footballing world’s strongest voices known for his bold takes but outside of his work, he has a real soft side according to his big brother Sterling Sharpe.

Advertisement

Sterling played in the league for Green Bay as a wide receiver until 1994, when a neck injury abruptly ended his NFL career. He had 65 touchdowns in his 112 appearances for the team. Before his career-ending injury, he gave his breakout performance with 18 touchdowns, 94 receptions, and 1119 yards.

In his appearance on the Nightcap show, he revealed that the brothers shared a close bond and never had any fights growing up:

“My brother and I have never had a fight now he used to cheat and I used to beat him down but we never had a fight the only time my brother told me what he wasn’t going to do was that he wasn’t going to go to Savannah State College.”

According to Sterling, a young Shannon was on the verge of dropping out of college to join the army but he convinced him to keep pursuing football.

Sterling never forced Shannon but the brothers had mutual respect which led to Shannon keeping his spot in the Savannah State University football team, he was later inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

After that, the Denver Broncos drafted him and he ended up spending 12 seasons with the team earning 7 Pro Bowls and 4 All-Pros. Post-retirement, he became a sports analyst and launched his own show alongside Chad Johnson.

Sterling also had a word of appreciation for Johnson’s role in the show and for his “totally different” TV persona.

Sterling showers Ocho with love

While talking about the show, Sterling applauded Johnson for his role in setting up the Night Cap show. He claimed he was proud of Chad for working hard to get out of his comfort zone to create a TV-friendly persona.

In Sterling’s opinion, Johnson was guided by a “higher power” and all the ups and downs of his life led him to the success of Nightcap Show.

After splitting up with Skip Bayless, Shannon onboarded Johnson as a co-host for his Nightcap Show in 2023. Johnson was once a highly sought-after wide receiver but after getting arrested for charges of domestic violence, he was ousted by the league.

He moved to Canada and even tried his hands at pro wrestling before starting a broadcast career. The Night Cap show became an instant success and helped Johnson regain his reputation.