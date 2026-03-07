Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III Seemingly Unfollows Seattle Seahawks on Instagram After Franchise Tag Decision

Sometimes the loudest offseason news in the NFL comes from the quietest action on social media.

Fans quickly noticed that Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III recently unfollowed the Seattle Seahawks on Instagram, a small move that immediately set off speculation about his future with the franchise. The timing made the gesture even more intriguing because it came shortly after the Seahawks declined to place the franchise tag on their star running back.

Seattle had until the league deadline to tag Walker and lock him into a one-year deal worth more than $14 million. Instead, the team chose not to use the tag, which means Walker is now on track to reach free agency unless the two sides reach a long-term extension before the new league year begins.

For a player who just delivered one of the biggest performances in franchise history, the development caught many fans off guard.

Tears rolling down my face Goodbye Kenneth Walker 💔 https://t.co/ycZ6L1BF3h pic.twitter.com/Hw195hBtcr — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) March 7, 2026

Walker powered Seattle’s offense in the Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, rushing for 135 yards and adding 26 receiving yards. His dominant performance earned him the Super Bowl MVP award, making him the first running back in nearly three decades to claim the honor.

That championship run capped a strong season for Walker. During the 2025 regular season, he rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 282 yards. He elevated his game even further in the playoffs, producing 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns while contributing in the passing game.

Because of that production and his Super Bowl heroics, Walker would likely become one of the most sought-after running backs on the market if he officially hits free agency.

The Washington Commanders are already being mentioned as a potential landing spot. ESPN analyst Dan Graziano recently predicted Washington could pursue Walker with a three-year deal worth around $44 million, including $22 million guaranteed. With significant salary cap space available, the Commanders could afford to make a serious push for the explosive playmaker.

If Walker ultimately moves on, Seattle still has running back Zach Charbonnet under contract heading into the 2026 season. The Seahawks could also explore other free agency options or look toward the draft to reinforce the position.