Super Bowl XLV Champion Backs Russell Wilson Over Justin Fields for Steelers’ Starting QB Job

The Steelers’ quarterback situation has become a hot topic as the regular season approaches. While most NFL teams have settled on their starting QBs, head coach Mike Tomlin faces a tough decision between veteran Russell Wilson and the promising Justin Fields.

Advertisement

On Fox Sports’ “SPEAK,” former Super Bowl champion James Jones weighed in on the debate. He believes Wilson still has the edge, pointing to Tomlin’s decision to start him in the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions as a clear indicator.

“I believe Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Jones said.

He added that only a poor performance from Wilson coupled with a standout showing from Fields could change this outlook.

“If Russ goes out there and looks like he looked against the Buffalo Bills and Justin Fields comes into the game and he looks phenomenal, I think walking into Week 1, Justin Fields will be your starter. This is Russ’s job to lose.”

Jones expressed confidence in Wilson’s ability to perform well against the Lions’ backups. Elaborating on his point with a compelling argument that a seasoned coach like Tomlin wouldn’t start Wilson in the preseason finale if he wasn’t planning to make him the Week 1 starter.

However, co-host Emmanuel Acho challenged Jones’ perspective. He raised concerns about Wilson’s recent struggles, suggesting that if these issues persist, there might be uncertainty about who leads the Steelers’ offense when the season kicks off.

Wilson’s starter status far from guaranteed: Acho

Acho was quite open with his assessment of the Steelers‘ quarterback conundrum. He argued that Wilson’s struggle to definitively outperform Fields speaks volumes about the veteran’s current standing. Acho drew comparisons to other quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Caleb Williams, who’ve clearly demonstrated their readiness to lead their respective teams.

“This is a terrible situation,” Acho added, before diving into Tomlin’s evolving stance on the starting quarterback position.

He pointed out how Tomlin’s certainty about Wilson as the starter gradually went down, shifting from confidence to acknowledging a competition between Wilson and Fields. And that’s just a signal towards a worrying trend for Wilson’s prospects as the Steelers’ starter.

“He went from the pole position to it’s heating up, to now ‘it’s an incomplete study.’” He said.

Moreover, the preseason hasn’t provided much clarity. Through two games, the Steelers’ first-team offense has yet to find the end zone. Wilson and Fields have both had their chances, with Wilson leading five drives and Fields three.

As the final preseason game approaches, the pressure is mounting for both quarterbacks to make a decisive statement. The Steelers’ brass will likely need to make their decision soon after, with the regular season looming large.