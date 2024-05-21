TB12 Method: Essence of the Viral Tom ‘Brady Bowl’ & How to Make It

Everyone knows Tom Brady’s secret to longevity is his extreme focus on health, nutrient-packed foods, and a disciplined lifestyle. But what does the seven-time Super Bowl champion actually eat? Ever wondered what recipes fueled his TB12 method? Although Brady’s TB12 method is well-known, let’s peel back the curtain on one specific recipe, the viral “Brady Bowl.” This isn’t just any recipe, it’s a powerhouse of nutrition.

Tom Brady’s diet often gets roasted, but this recipe is bursting with flavor, texture, and simplicity. The “Brady Bowl” has two main parts: the vibrant lemongrass curry sauce and a mix of vegetables with quinoa.

Here’s what one would need to build that incredible sauce: a 4-inch lemongrass stalk (smash it to release its aromatic essence), 2 cups of water, 1/4 cup each of raw cashews, and Brazil nuts for a creamy base. Next, would be 1/2 tbsp lime juice for a refreshing zing, 1 tsp rice wine vinegar for balance, 1 tbsp curry powder for that essential warmth and spice, and finally, salt to season.

Now, the magic happens in the kitchen. In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the lemongrass and water to a boil, and let it simmer until you’re left with about 3/4 cup of liquid. Then, strain the mixture and pour it into a high-powered blender with the nuts, lime juice, vinegar, and curry powder. One would need to blend until it’s smooth and creamy. Don’t forget to season with salt.

Now for the veggies: “3/4 cup quinoa (soaked and cooked), 1 cup chopped kale, 1/2 cup small broccoli florets, 1 medium sweet potato, 1 tbsp shredded carrot, 1/2 tbsp minced garlic, 1 tbsp chopped tamari almonds, 1 tbsp coconut oil, salt to taste, and 2 tbsp water.”

In order to prepare the sweet potatoes, scrub them clean and bake at 375°F for 25 minutes. Once it cools down, cut them into wedges, toss with 1/2 tbsp coconut oil and salt, and bake again at 375°F for 35 minutes until crispy. Now, for the broccoli, steam it in 2 tbsp water for one minute, then dry the pan. Moving on to kale, one would need to toast the garlic in 1/2 tbsp coconut oil until golden brown, then turn off the heat. Add the kale, and cover for a minute until wilted.

Next, all these colorful components need to be arranged side by side in a bowl. Serve with 2 tbsp of that delightful lemongrass curry sauce and sprinkle the chopped almonds on top. Thinking of having a dessert after the flavorful “Brady Bowl”?

Tom Brady’s Irresistible Avocado Ice Cream

It’s hard to picture the health-conscious Tom Brady indulging in sweets, but he does have a weakness for his special Avocado Ice Cream. Even chef Nick DiGiovanni tried a hand at this recipe alongside the seven-time Super Bowl champ himself, revealing a sweet secret from one of the greatest athletes’ diets.

This version of ice cream is just as delectable as the traditional kind but far healthier. To create this guilt-free delight, gather “1 ripe avocado, 1/2 cup raw cashews, 1/2 cup coconut meat from young coconuts, 1 1/2 cups pitted dates, 1 cup raw cacao powder, and 1 1/4 cups water.” Next, blend all ingredients in a high-powered blender until smooth.

Freeze the mixture until it reaches your preferred ice cream consistency. If at all in a hurry, freeze half the water into ice cubes before blending for quicker results. Once ready, scoop the ice cream into four dishes and add your favorite toppings. For a finishing touch, top it with coconut flakes, cacao nibs, or toasted almonds.

Let’s get cooking and taste the Tom Brady magic for yourself! For more such recipes, get your hands on “The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime Of Sustained Peak Performance” by Tom Brady.