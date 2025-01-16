“That’s a Huge Loss”: Rodney Harrison Reacts to Nakobe Dean’s Knee Injury Ahead of Eagles vs Rams Divisional Round Clash

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is helped off the field against the Green Bay Packers during the first half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles are off to a great start to the playoffs, having defeated the Packers 22-10 in the Wild Card round. However, the win also cost them. Linebacker Nakobe Dean has suffered a torn patellar tendon, which will keep him out for the remainder of the playoffs. Former safety Rodney Harrison thinks it’s a “huge loss” for the Eagles.

Speaking on NFL on NBC, Harrison detailed how important Dean has proven to be for the Eagles defense and how his absence is going to be a major setback for them:

“I think it is a huge loss losing Nakobe Dean. It is a huge loss to the defense. The guy was playing on the Pro Bowl level. You think about the chemistry he has with Zack Baun. It’s so rare to see that kind of chemistry between two linebackers. They have such great communication between each other…This kid has played tremendous and it’s a huge blow to the defense.”

Dean was injured in the second quarter of the Packers game after wrangling tight end Tucker Kraft to the ground for a 3-yard loss and was carted off the field to the medical tent.

The linebacker has proven himself to be a crucial member of the defense and is the team’s second-leading tackler with 128 tackles, in addition to recording three sacks, nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and an interception. As Harrison said, his absence will indeed be a “huge loss” for the Eagles.

Dean was also tasked with communicating defensive calls to the team, a responsibility that was taken over by All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun after he left the game on Sunday. Oren Burks will likely step into Dean’s shoes in the upcoming games. However, Burks is no Nakobe Dean- who was just now getting into form, in tandem with Baun.

Burks has faced significant challenges in both tackling and coverage. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he has missed seven tackles over the past three weeks.

Additionally, he has allowed all 12 targets against him to be completed, resulting in 73 yards and a passer rating of 101.9. Despite being a key player on special teams, he has also recorded seven missed tackles in that capacity. However, on Sunday, he recorded five tackles and forced a fumble on special teams during the opening kickoff, leading to a turnover.

Will he be able to step up when it matters most and help the Eagles’ defense hold their opponents? Will he be able to maintain the same chemistry with Baun and take the Eagles to the promised land?