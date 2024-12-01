“That’s More Than Saquon, Travis Kelce, Derrick Henry & Garrett Wilson All Earned Combined”: Shannon Sharpe on Sophie Rain’s $43M Claim

OF model Sophie Rain has claimed that she made $43.4 million in a single year. The astonishing figure understandably left Shannon Sharpe stunned, as he tried to contextualize her earnings in terms of the salaries of elite NFL players

During the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, Shannon expressed disbelief at the number put online by Rain. Sharpe noted that despite the platform taking around a 20 percent fee, she is still making nearly $35 million.

“Instagram and TikTok star, Sophie Rain revealed she made $43 million this year from Only Fans. That’s more than Saquon, Travis Kelce, Derrick Henry and Garrett Wilson all earned combined. She even showed proof.”

To put that into perspective, her earnings surpass the combined annual incomes of star athletes: Saquon Barkley ($12 million), Derrick Henry ($8 million), Travis Kelce ($17 million), and Garrett Wilson ($5.1 million) combined.

However, Ocho refused to believe the insane amount thrown around, urging his co-host to stop believing everything he saw online. He urged Sharpe to give it a thorough thought, pointing out that $43 million is quite an exorbitant amount of money.

Shannon buckled down and broke the actual moment she made from the site, making their weird discussion even weirder.

Sharpe breaks down Sophie Rain’s $43 million

Shannon pointed out that the model posted her gross income from the site but failed to mention the amount OnlyFans would take as part of the platform fee.

Sharpe noted that the adult platforms are known to take 50-60% of the income, which means she would make half of that amount. However, the Hall of Famer adjusted those figures upon learning OF only takes 20 percent as opposed to 50. He calculated that amount, which came out to just over $8 million, which she’s left with nearly $35 million.

He further trimmed down the figure to $17 million because the government takes a 50 percent tax on that income.

“Only fans take 50-60% don’t, they? I think so. They take 20%. Twenty percent of that is $8.6 million. So she still grossed $34 million and a half.”

Even after breaking down the figures, Ocho remained unconvinced, arguing that he has been around people with that level of wealth and can’t fathom an OF content creator earning a similar amount.

While he acknowledged that such platforms offer significant earning potential, he dismissed Sophie Rain’s reported $43.4 million as unrealistic.