“That’s Not Coaching, & That’s Cruel”: Renowned Columnist Raises Some Serious Questions About Deion Sanders’ Way of Running Things at Boulder

No. 16 Oregon State strategically relied on their defense to secure a 26-19 victory against Deion Sanders’ Colorado at Folsom Field. Eager to bounce back from a tight loss to Arizona, the Beavers outmatched the Buffaloes, stifling their offense to a mere 238 yards, with a remarkable negative rushing yardage. Notably, critics of Coach Prime seized the moment to critique his coaching approach on social media.

Even before this game, Mike Farrell Sports’ renowned columnist Scott Solomon had criticized Deion Sanders’ coaching methods, alleging that he doesn’t engage in “actual coaching” while leading the Colorado football program. Solomon argued that instead of investing in coaching and improving his linemen, Prime opted to replace existing players with recruits and transfers, potentially with no better skills.

Scott continued his criticism of Deion Sanders, asserting that Coach Prime seems more inclined to replace linemen, even those from the 2022 season, with recruits and transfers of questionable skill. He questioned the competence of the offensive line coach under PrimeTime’s leadership and urged him to embrace a more hands-on coaching approach. Scott Solomon noted,

“The Prime way to address things is to bring in new bodies and send the other bodies down the street. That’s not coaching and that’s cruel.”

This came after Coach Prime told USA TODAY, “The big picture, you go get new linemen. That’s the picture, and I’m gonna paint it perfectly.” after the line gave up seven sacks to the UCLA Bruins defensive front last week, and Shedeur Sanders was hit 17 times. Solomon condemned this tendency to prioritize roster changes over genuine coaching, deeming it unproductive and inconsiderate. Solomon emphasized the necessity for substantial coaching efforts and suggested that Deion Sanders primarily serves as a university and ‘Boulder Ambassador’ rather than an active football coach.

Is The Prime Time Hype Over?

Oregon State relied on its stalwart defense to claim the win against Deion Sanders’s Colorado Buffaloes. The Beavers’ offense encountered early difficulties but found its stride, propelled by DJ Uiagalelei’s 223 passing yards and two touchdowns. Damien Martinez’s impressive ground performance added to their 418 total yards.

On the defensive front, the Beavers were relentless, leaving Deion Sanders with no answers and making life tough for their top-notch quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur endured injuries and offensive struggles, he even had to rush to the locker room after being on the receiving end of a brutal hit. Fans wasted no time in criticizing Deion Sanders for his decision to switch up the offense ahead of a big game against a ranked opponent:

Colorado’s offense was arguably its largest point of strength all season. However, while Sanders talked of changing linemen, he reportedly ended up changing his offensive staff. The Colorado Buffaloes HC apparently demoted Sean Lewis from his offensive coordinator role, intending to replace him with Pat Shurmur ahead of the game against the Beavers. Colorado’s offensive woes were more than visible to the fans, as they managed only a field goal in their first 10 possessions, and they dropped below .500 for the first time this season. Oregon secured the victory by controlling the game in the final minutes.