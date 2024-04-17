Meet Johnny Wilson: 6-Foot-7-Inch Tall Athlete Vying to Become the NFL Draft’s Next Unicorn

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson possesses NBA-calibre attributes, yet he’s flown under the radar compared to other prospects. Upon closer look, one could arguably dub him the NFL draft’s next unicorn. Wilson has the ability to catch cornerbacks off guard with his speed and potential for flawless slant routes.

Johnny Wilson could be the first few players to get a franchise’s attention on Day Two or Day Three of the 2024 NFL Draft. Josh Norris and Hayden Winks of the “Underdog NFL Draft” highlighted the former Seminoles star as a flag-point player. Norris pointed out that despite 11 drops over recent seasons, Wilson’s first season at Florida State showed how explosive he can be, with 27 of his 44 catches going for 15+ yards.

In the 2022 season, his yards per route run stood out as the best among the elite wide receiver prospects. Hayden Winks pointed out Wilson’s knack for stacking corners on perimeter routes, leading to numerous explosive plays. He added that Johnny Wilson showcased potential in breaking routes despite facing tough competition and inconsistent quarterback play with the Seminoles.

Wilson indeed displayed potential in breaking routes. However, drops and inconsistencies in contested catches hindered his productivity. He even has the potential to evolve into a rare X wide receiver, provided he improves his hand reliability and route precision. Winks believes that with further development and a starting WR position, the former Florida State WR could emerge as an exciting player early in his career.

He’s undeniably a unique NFL prospect. He can thrive in the slot, on the boundary, or even transition to the tight end position, as suggested by many scouts. Moreover, Johnny Wilson’s blocking skills enhance his value, suggesting his potential as a hybrid offensive threat.

While he’s already an enticing prospect, his game still has room for growth. Teams could view him as a player poised to capitalize on mismatches, as he can disrupt the opposition’s defensive schemes, to counter his athleticism.

Johnny Wilson NFL Draft Bio, Report, and Measurables

The towering 6-foot-7, 235-pound Johnny Wilson made waves on the gridiron at Calabasas High School. Recognized as a 4-star recruit by ESPN and 247 Sports, he initially committed to the University of Oregon. He then transferred to Arizona State for his freshman and sophomore years. Wilson showed promise with 18 receptions, one touchdown, and average QB ratings (when targeted) despite limited playing time.

Johnny Wilson found his stride after joining Florida State in 2022, emerging as a prominent receiving threat. he racked up 43 receptions for 897 yards, boasted an impressive average of over 20 yards per catch, and scored five total touchdowns. Wilson’s exceptional performance earned him a QB rating of 109.1 when targeted. Almost twice as much as he had in Arizona State.

Measurables

Height: 6-feet-6, Weight: 231 pounds, Hands: 10’’, Arms: 35 3/8, Wingspan: 86 ½’’

At NFL Scouting Combine 2024 – Forty Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds, Shuttle: 4.11 seconds, Ten Yard Dash: 1.55 seconds. Vertical Jump of 37 inches and Broad Jump of 10 feet 8 inches.

Report

Positives:

Johnny Wilson possesses rare size and length for his position, coupled with above-average long speed, making him a standout on the field. His prowess down the field is evident, showcasing impressive foot speed and agility despite his stature.

What sets him apart is his smoothness in movement, paired with exceptional route running technique and intelligence. Wilson effectively utilizes his length to gain an edge over defenders and demonstrates above-average blocking skills.

Moreover, he plays with remarkable energy and displays an outstanding ability to make catches well outside his frame, further solidifying his status as a top prospect.

Negatives:

While Wilson possesses notable strength, his stop-start explosiveness falls below average, possibly hindered by his lanky build. There are occasional signs of twitchiness, which could be attributed to his frame. He exhibits inconsistency in finishing acrobatic catches and navigating tight spaces, which may confine him to outside wide receiver roles.